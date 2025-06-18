Rampant disinformation

WITH the arrival and proliferation of digital media, the creation of information is now a decentralised function, with anyone with an internet-connected device able to take part in narrative warfare.

This means propaganda and disinformation campaigns are now infinitely more chaotic, and it is much more difficult to track malign actors who make it difficult for the public to discern truth from fiction. We saw this recently during the brief skirmish between Pakistan and India, where narrative subterfuge was used by both sides, particularly India, to make it difficult for ordinary people to discern exactly what was happening on the ground.

We are now seeing it again in the Iran-Israel conflict, as various stakeholders aligned with each party’s interests are pushing narratives that suit their aims.

A concerning sub-theme in this narrative war is the rumour-mongering about the involvement of Pakistan’s armed forces and its nuclear weapons in the conflict, which prompted officials here to issue a public clarification that the country’s nuclear deterrent is focused on its eastern neighbour and meant only for defensive purposes.

There are many social media accounts active on platforms like X which have a substantial global reach and whose only job, it seems, is to shape public opinion with xenophobic and Islamophobic messaging.

Interestingly, many of these accounts have been found to be operated by individuals who are far removed from the countries and contexts they comment so prolifically on. The role of Indian disinformation networks, for example, has been highlighted in international investigations. Given the sensitive nature of the situation in the Middle East, it is important for Pakistan to remain wary of what is being said and keep communicating its official position clearly.

Fake news is dangerous, especially when the fog of war descends. Sadly, it seems that some in the neighbourhood are quite eager to utilise it to continue fomenting trouble for this country.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2025