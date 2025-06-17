In pictures: Death, destruction, debris in Iran and Israel amid war

Israel and Iran have been trading missile strikes since the former launched an air offensive on Friday.

Israel and Iran have been trading missile strikes since the former launched an air offensive on Friday, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop Tehran from building an atomic weapon. The ongoing conflict has caused widespread destruction in both nations.

Smoke billows from an explosion in southwest Tehran on June 16. — AFP

Smoke billows from an explosion at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building in Tehran after being attacked on June 16. — AFP

Mourners carry the coffins of people killed in Israeli attacks during their funeral in Hamedan, western Iran on June 16. — AFP

Smoke billows for the second day from the Shahran oil depot, northwest of Tehran, Iran on June 16. — AFP

A man carrying a wounded girl following the Israeli strikes on Tehran, Iran on June 15. — Reuters

Smoke billows from a site in the city of Haifa, Israel on June 16, following a barrage of Iranian missiles. — AFP

Firefighters work at an impact site following an Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv, Israel on June 16. — Reuters

Smoke billows from a site hit by Iranian missiles in Haifa, Israel on June 16. — AFP

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect the damage at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, Israel on June 16. — AFP

Responders are seen next to a damaged building following an Iranian missile strike in Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, Israel on June 16. — AFP

People check a damaged religious school following an Iranian missile attack in central Israel on June 16. — Reuters

Responders attend to a woman and a baby near a damaged building following an Iranian missile strike in Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, Israel on June 16. — AFP

Header image: Smoke billows from a site in central Tehran, as fighting between Israel and Iran continues on June 16. — AFP