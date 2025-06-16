E-Paper | June 16, 2025

FC soldier, cop martyred in Waziristan, Orakzai attacks

Dawn Report Published June 16, 2025 Updated June 16, 2025 12:26pm

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN/KOHAT: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred in a targeted gun attack in Ladha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan district on Sunday night.

Ladha assistant commissioner Shadman Safi said the incident occurred when the soldier, Lance Naik Iqbal Khan, was on duty. “Armed men opened fire on him without warning, resulting in his death on the spot. Despite retaliatory fire by the security forces, the attackers managed to escape from the scene,” he added.

Meanwhile, a police official was martyred when terrorists attacked a checkpost in Ghiljo area of Orakzai district on Saturday night.

Sub-divisional police officer Mehboob Khan told Dawn that an unknown number of terrorists surrounded the police post at around 9.40pm and started indiscriminate fire at it, which was duly retaliated by the personnel, and the exchange of fire continued for about an hour.

During the fierce skirmish, a sub-inspector Inayatullah hailing from Kohat district was martyred. The terrorists later fled into the mountains. However, a search operation was launched for the fleeing outlaws.

Mehboob Khan said it could not be ascertained as to from where and how many militants attacked the post.

“The policemen were taken by surprise because it was prayer time.”

It may be recalled that it was the second attack at the same post in a month. The body of the martyred police inspector was taken to a hospital for autopsy.

On Sunday, his funeral prayers were offered at the police lines in Kalaya.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2025

