450 Pakistani pilgrims evacuated from Iran, more to follow: Dar

As Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, the government has confirmed that 450 Pakistani pilgrims have been evacuated from Iran, with more to follow from the neighbouring country as well as from Iraq.

Israel launched an air offensive against Iran on Friday, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop Tehran building an atomic weapon, which the latter has consistently denied, saying its uranium enrichment programme is for civilian purposes.

In a post on X this afternoon, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the government was taking necessary measures for the welfare and safety of Pakistani nationals.

He noted that 450 Pakistani zaireens (pilgrims) had been evacuated from Iran yesterday. Arrangements have been made for the safe evacuation of Pakistani students currently residing in Iran, including 154 in the first batch.

“Our Embassy in Iraq is in contact with Pakistani zaireen who are stranded due to the closure of airspace,” Dar said on X. “Measures are underway to ensure their safe stay in Iraq and possible evacuation.”

He noted that the Crisis Management Unit at the Foreign Office is operational 247 and can be contacted at:

+92 51-9207887 and cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

“Our embassies in the region are closely coordinating all necessary efforts to support Pakistani nationals and zaireen,” Dar added.

Following Israel’s initial strikes, PM Shehbaz on Friday directed all relevant authorities to provide every possible assistance for the safe return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran.

The Foreign Office also advised all pilgrims from Pakistan to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq in view of the evolving security situation in the region.