E-Paper | June 15, 2025

450 Pakistani pilgrims evacuated from Iran, more to follow: Dar

Dawn.com Published June 15, 2025 Updated June 15, 2025 03:16pm
A view of the cityscape in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran on June 15. — Reuters
A view of the cityscape in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran on June 15. — Reuters

As Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, the government has confirmed that 450 Pakistani pilgrims have been evacuated from Iran, with more to follow from the neighbouring country as well as from Iraq.

Israel launched an air offensive against Iran on Friday, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop Tehran building an atomic weapon, which the latter has consistently denied, saying its uranium enrichment programme is for civilian purposes.

In a post on X this afternoon, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the government was taking necessary measures for the welfare and safety of Pakistani nationals.

He noted that 450 Pakistani zaireens (pilgrims) had been evacuated from Iran yesterday. Arrangements have been made for the safe evacuation of Pakistani students currently residing in Iran, including 154 in the first batch.

“Our Embassy in Iraq is in contact with Pakistani zaireen who are stranded due to the closure of airspace,” Dar said on X. “Measures are underway to ensure their safe stay in Iraq and possible evacuation.”

He noted that the Crisis Management Unit at the Foreign Office is operational 247 and can be contacted at:

+92 51-9207887 and cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

“Our embassies in the region are closely coordinating all necessary efforts to support Pakistani nationals and zaireen,” Dar added.

Following Israel’s initial strikes, PM Shehbaz on Friday directed all relevant authorities to provide every possible assistance for the safe return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran.

The Foreign Office also advised all pilgrims from Pakistan to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq in view of the evolving security situation in the region.

Pak Iran Ties, Israel Iran Conflict
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deepening conflict
Updated 15 Jun, 2025

Deepening conflict

Some media reports say that the US had shipped hundreds of missiles to Israel before the attack on Iran.
Some strides
15 Jun, 2025

Some strides

THE PTI government in KP is not known for sound public service delivery in a province whose economy has been ...
Air India tragedy
15 Jun, 2025

Air India tragedy

THE black box of the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 has been recovered, and that should reveal in the coming days...
‘Declaration of war’
Updated 14 Jun, 2025

‘Declaration of war’

Israel's provocative behaviour has, once again, brought the Middle East to the precipice of a full-blown war.
A mixed bag
14 Jun, 2025

A mixed bag

SINDH’S Rs3.45tr budget for the next fiscal year seeks to combine populism with provincial tax reforms while also...
Water-starved city
14 Jun, 2025

Water-starved city

IT is an injustice that finds few parallels. Karachi, home to a burgeoning population of over 20m and the primary...