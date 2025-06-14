Youth found dead near Karachi’s Teachers’ Society: police

Police found the body of a young man on Saturday near Karachi University’s Teachers Society.

Sachal Station House Officer Aurangzeb Khattak told Dawn.com that the body of a man in his mid-20s was recovered from bushes outside the wall of the society near Super Highway.

“The victim sustained injuries to his head,” he added.

Khattak highlighted the possibility that he might have been thrown there by suspects travelling in a car.

He also said that the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where his identity could not be ascertained immediately.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that although the victim was in the advanced stage of decomposition, there were head injuries.

“The cause of death was a head injury,” Dr Syed said, adding that samples had been collected.

Earlier this year, Mustafa Amir, a 23-year-old youth, was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA). According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

In Feb, police arrested Armaghan Qureshi, the prime suspect, for injuring officers while resisting his detention. His friend Sheraz aka Shavez Bukhari was remanded by an ATC.

Armaghan was sent to prison in March after he refused to record his confessional statement while a magistrate observed that the suspect was not in stable condition to record his confession.