Trump unveils website for $5m US residency visa

AFP Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 01:09pm
This illustration picture taken on June 11, 2025 shows a person looking at the new website for the planned $5 million US residency permit on a smartphone and on a laptop in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump touted a new website for his planned $5 million US residency permit on June 11, saying the waiting list for the golden visa has opened on TrumpCard.gov. — AFP
US President Donald Trump touted a new website for his planned $5 million US residency permit on Wednesday, saying the waiting list for the golden visa has opened on TrumpCard.gov.

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the greatest country and market anywhere in the world,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

screengrab via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump
Trump unveiled the first such visa aboard Air Force One in April, holding a golden prototype that bore his face and promising the special permit would probably be available “in less than two weeks.”

The visas are not available yet, but the website announced on Wednesday allows interested parties to submit their name, desired visa and email address under a header that says “The Trump Card is Coming.”

Trump previously said the new visa, a high-priced version of the traditional green card, would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the US national deficit.

The announcement comes as deportation raids are being ramped up across the country, prompting protests, and as Trump’s administration faces ongoing lawsuits and accusations of rights violations over its anti-immigration blitz.

Trump has said the new card would be a route to highly prized US citizenship. He said in February that his administration hoped to sell “maybe a million” of the cards and did not rule out that Russian oligarchs may be eligible.

