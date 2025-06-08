National Assembly speaker gives nod to budget schedule: statement

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday approved the parliamentary schedule for the upcoming federal budget session, with its presentation slated for June 10 and a parliamentary session discussing it scheduled for June 13, according to a statement from the NA Secretariat.

As announced by Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad, the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented on June 10, while the Pakistan Economic Survey will be released a day earlier.

According to today’s statement, Sadiq approved the NA’s schedule for the budget, which will be presented in the lower house on June 10.

“There will not be any sessions in the National Assembly on June 11 and 12,” Sadiq was quoted as saying.

“The discussion on the federal budget will begin in the National Assembly on June 13 [and] parliamentary parties present … will be given time for discussion as per the rules and regulations,” he added.

According to the statement, debates on the federal budget will continue until June 21, when it will be finalised.

“There will be no meeting of the National Assembly on June 22. The necessary expenses for 2025-26 will be presented and debated in the National Assembly on June 23,” the statement added.

Sadiq was quoted as saying that on June 24 and 25, there will be debates and voting on motions for deductions and grants, while the Finance Bill 2025-26 will be finalised on June 26.

“On June 27, there will be a debate and voting on other issues, including supplementary grants,” the speaker said, with the statement adding that changes to the schedule could be made with his permission.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the government’s priority in the upcoming budget is to provide relief to the common man, in addition to “the creation of jobs, agriculture, information technology, small and medium enterprises, and the housing sector”.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the government would have a Rs1 trillion development budget and hinted at an increase in defence spending.