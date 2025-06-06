E-Paper | June 06, 2025

Ex-federal minister Abbas Afridi succumbs to burn injuries sustained in gas leak explosion

Umar Bacha Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 02:35pm
Photo via Facebook/Abbas Afridi
Photo via Facebook/Abbas Afridi

Former federal minister and Senator Abbas Afridi on Friday succumbed to burn injuries sustained in a gas leak explosion a day earlier, while three others were wounded.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi told Dawn.com that their team had rushed Afridi and three others to Kohl Combined Military Hospital, from where Afridi was taken to a burn centre in Kharian, Punjab, in a helicopter.

Nouman Ali, spokesperson for the Kohat police, told Dawn.com, “Afridi was in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. His body was brought to Kohat today.”

He said the three others had been transported to a divisional headquarters hospital.

The police spokesperson said Afridi and his friends, Dilnawaz, Javed Afridi and Nadeem, were in the Hujra when a gas leak caused an explosion. The intensity of the blast damaged the walls of the Hujra.

Afridi’s funeral will be held today at 5pm at Babri Banda, Kohat.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow and grief over Afridi’s death.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the deceased’s father Senator Shamim Afridi, the deceased’s brother, who is provincial information secretary of the People’s Party, Amjad Afridi and other relatives, saying: “We all share the same grief with them in this hour of grief.”

Kundi directed higher authorities to investigate the nature of the explosion after receiving information about the blast, and that a transparent inquiry be conducted.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Deputy Chairman Zahid Khan also expressed grief over the demise of Afridi, calling him a “sociable and sincere person.”

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...
Karachi jailbreak
Updated 05 Jun, 2025

Karachi jailbreak

The Malir jailbreak cannot be ignored, and should lead to visible changes in jail security and management.
Water security
Updated 05 Jun, 2025

Water security

It is doubtful whether new water storage schemes are the answer to India's threat of throttling flows from rivers.
Cultural rot
05 Jun, 2025

Cultural rot

IT is telling how much outrage follows when women say, ‘yes, all men’. It is, after all, not a universal...