PML-N Senator Sajid Mir passes away at 86 after heart attack

Notable religious and political leader Senator Professor Sajid Mir passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday after a heart attack, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported, citing family sources.

Mir, the head of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, belonged to a suburban area of Punjab’s Sialkot.

A learned person and known for his scholarship, he held a Master’s degree in English and Islamic studies alongside a Bachelor’s in economics with Urdu and psychology. He was also a faazil in Dars-e-Nizami.

Mir was elected as a PML-N senator in 2021, which was his fifth time contesting the Senate election on the party’s ticket. He had also served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015.

“The most interesting thing is that Prof Mir had never applied for the ticket. Mian [Nawaz Sharif] sahib always called him to offer it and did it on Thursday afternoon as well,” a party spokesman had said in February 2021.

In 2017, Professor Mir had called for an accord among all mainstream political parties to block the way for military interventions.

The news of his demise sent “shockwaves” across religious and political circles, with many expressing deep sorrow and paying tribute to his services, government-run APP stated.

Political leaders expressed their grief on Mir’s death, lauding his tireless advocacy for his party and Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, as well as his scholarly contributions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, conveyed his condolences and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

He termed Mir a foresighted political personality and Islamic scholar, a press release from the PM Office said. The premier said Mir’s demise had created a vacuum in the national political scene, which could hardly be filled.

“Late Mir always raised his voice against extremism and sectarianism, which was a golden chapter in his contributions to politics and religion,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

He also extended his sympathies to the scholar’s bereaved family.

Former premier and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif said in a post on X that he was deeply saddened by Mir’s “sudden death”.

“His (Mir’s) religious, academic and parliamentary services are unforgettable,” Nawaz said, praying for his high ranks and patience for his family.