2 killed in KP’s Kohat explosion: rescue officials

Umar Bacha | Murad Ali Khan Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 01:53pm
An explosion damaged an under-construction building in district Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 1. — photo by Umar Bacha
An explosion damaged an under-construction building in district Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 1. — photo by Umar Bacha

An explosion occurred near a house on Sunday in Darra Adam Khel, district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing two people, rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Jawad Afridi said the blast took place at a tube well near a house in Akhorwal village. Two people died on the spot in the explosion.

Rescue medical and disaster teams reached the scene after receiving information about the incident. The house was completely destroyed in the explosion, the rescue official said.

In another incident, an under-construction building was heavily damaged when an improvised explosive device (IED), reportedly planted by unidentified terrorists, exploded in Bannu district.

Muhammad Usama, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, Bannu told Dawn.com that the explosion occurred around at 1am today when unidentified attackers reportedly detonated an IED that severely damaged the building.

He said the targeted structure, located in the Kaki tehsil of Bannu district, belonged to the Rescue 1122 emergency services. However, no casualties were reported.

Khanzala Quraishi, spokesperson for the Bannu region police, confirmed the incident and said that a police team responded promptly and launched an investigation.

He said the perpetrators fled the scene after detonating the explosion. However, he said a search operation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

This marks the second blast on a Rescue 1122 building in recent times. In April, a building was damaged in an explosion in Tank district.

