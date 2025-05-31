GB protesters block Karakoram Highway amid Khunjerab trade halt

GILGIT: Local traders involved in Pakistan-China trade via Khunjerab Pass launched an indefinite protest sit-in on Friday, blocking the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at Pissan in Nagar, stranding thousands of local and international travellers on both sides of the route.

The protest call was issued by the Pak-China Traders Action Committee, an alliance comprising the Gilgit-Baltistan Importers and Exporters Association, the Nagar Chamber of Commerce, and small trade associations from Nagar, Hunza, and Gilgit. Protesters chanted slogans against Pakistan Customs and the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government.

According to the protesters, the primary grievance is the suspension of customs clearance for imported consignments from China at Sost Dry Port for the last six months, effectively halting Pak-China trade.

According to traders, 257 consignments imported from China have been stuck at Sost Dry port since December last year, causing “billions of rupees losses” from expired items, daily port charges, and other expenses. They demanded that the stranded consignments be cleared through a “one-time amnesty scheme” as they cannot absorb the damages.

Demand ‘one-time amnesty’ for over 250 consignments stuck at Sost since last year

They highlighted that a large portion of GB’s population, including transporters, hotel owners, shopkeepers, labourers and customs agents, depends on this trade due to a lack of other job opportunities. Also, new policies of Pakistan Customs were described as “anti-poor”, rendering thousands jobless.

Further demands include exempting consignments at Sost Dry Port from misdeclaration cases, arguing it’s challenging to prepare detailed packing lists and invoices under the current Chinese import circumstances, where traders buy various items from multiple shops.

They also requested permission to submit import documents after examination of consignments at Sost.

Traders called for the facilitation of barter trade between Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang province under the 1985 border agreement. They asked that goods imported by border pass holders be cleared separately near the Sost customs check post, continuing a 40-year practice.

Additionally, seized counterfeit items at Sost Dry Port should be destroyed or auctioned within Gilgit-Baltistan, where facilities already exist, rather than being transported out. A comprehensive future policy is sought to ensure uninterrupted trade.

Initially, organisers had planned a car march to Sost town near Khunjerab Pass on Friday to decide on joint protest actions. However, when convoys from Gilgit and Nagar began to move towards Sost, the administration deployed police at the KKH in Pissan, the Ganish bridge in Hunza, and other connecting roads.

A convoy of hundreds of vehicles from Gulmat Nagar was stopped by the police, leading protesters to stage a sit-in at Pissan, which was later joined by other rally participants.

Addressing protesters, Ebad Nagri, Mir Abbas, Muhammad Ismail and others said they initially had no plan for a sit-in but decided on it after police stopped their march to Sost.

Protesters claimed they were protesting peacefully but accused the government of “trying to make it violent”. They noted the local administration had imposed Section 144 — a provision often used to suppress public gatherings — despite no law-and-order situation. They said the sit-in would continue until their demands were met.

“GB has no representation in parliament and other federal institutions, but still always remains in the forefront to defend the country,” said Abbas Mir, an organiser, criticising the federal government for crippling Gilgit-Baltistan’s financial lifelines. He added that political, religious, and regional parties supported their protest.

Protesters said they had met high-level officials over the past six months, but to no avail. Ebad Nagri announced that the protest “will only be called off after the fulfilment of our demands”.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2025