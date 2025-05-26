E-Paper | May 26, 2025

Aurangzeb says govt focused on developing ‘strategic budget’ this time

Dawn.com Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 02:22pm
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks at a press conference on Monday. — DawnNewsTv
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks at a press conference on Monday. — DawnNewsTv

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that the government was focused on developing a “strategic” budget this time.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had opened high-level policy talks in Islamabad on May 19 to discuss the FY2025-26 budget. As deliberations with the IMF remained inconclusive, the government has postponed the budget announcement till June 10.

While speaking at an event in Islamabad, the finance minister said they were working on a “strategic budget” instead of “just making the math work”.

He said that the “DNA” of the economy had to change.

“And therefore we are going to bring some bold measures during the budget because budget is not just about revenue and expenditure but has to be providing the strategic direction where the economy is and where it is heading,” he said.

“So it’s our full effort to make this document more strategic, rather than just making the math work,” he said. “Of course, we have to make the math work.”

On debt servicing cost, he noted that it had gone down “by a trillion rupees”.

“And next year, what we are going to do, god willing, is to restructure and reorganise our debt management office along modern lines in terms of international best practices,” he said.

He observed that the country was heavily dependent on imports, leading to a foreign exchange issue and a balance of payment crisis.

“We go running back to the lenders as the last resort, the reason why we are in the 24th IMF programme … let’s be very clear about this because all of us have had enough boom and bust cycles,” he added.

In terms of structural reforms, he reiterated the government’s resolve to “stay the course” on the taxation side; people, process, and technology framework; and digitalisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

On the public financing side, the finance minister said, “Its important that whatever we are doing — including the rightsizing of the federal government — we are taking it in waves rather than a big bang approach and we will continue on that journey.”

Last year, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented his first federal budget with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion, which analysts said was broadly “in line with IMF guidelines”.

Aurangzeb, during the budget presentation, said that the goal was to widen the tax base to avoid burdening existing taxpayers.

Pakistan’s total revenue for the current fiscal year was budgeted at Rs17,815bn. After accounting for provincial transfers of Rs7,438bn, the net revenue stood at Rs10,377bn, representing a significant 48.7pc increase from the fiscal year 2023-24.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2025 26
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget delay
Updated 26 May, 2025

Budget delay

The difference of opinion between govt, IMF over defence allocations, tax relief for salaried class is not something to fret over.
Last mile?
26 May, 2025

Last mile?

WITH the national tally of polio cases rising to 10 following two new confirmations in KP, Pakistan’s ambition to...
Straight to the top
26 May, 2025

Straight to the top

NO summit seems beyond reach for Naila Kiani. She is now a mere two peaks away from making history. In so many ways,...
Troubled waters
Updated 25 May, 2025

Troubled waters

India has been wanting to alter the IWT for some time; arguably, the post-Pahalgam hostilities gave New Delhi a convenient chance.
Captive women
25 May, 2025

Captive women

PAKISTAN’S stormy history of political and rights protests shows that even the use of excessive state brutality ...
Principled stand
25 May, 2025

Principled stand

THE war unleashed on American academia now has global attention. With Harvard University pushing back against the...