E-Paper | May 26, 2025

Khuzdar APS bus attack death toll rises to 10

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 10:07am

KHUZDAR: Another wounded student of the Army Public School (APS) in Khuz­dar died during treatment at hospital, bringing the death toll in the suicide attack on the school bus to 10, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The latest victim, Sheema Ibrahim, was undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where she died of her injuries. She was the daughter of a Levies official and had been in critical condition since the explosion.

The fatalities now include eight APS students, seven girls and one boy, along with two adults. On the day of the attack, three students — Saniya Soomro (Grade 6), Hafza Kausar (Grade 7) and Ayesha Saleem (Grade 10) — died on the spot. In the days that followed, Haider, Mala­ika and Sehr Saleem succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. The identity of one more student could not be ascertained.

Security officials have condemned the assault, alleging foreign involvement in the targeted attack on schoolchildren. “Eight innocent lives have fallen victim to India’s campaign of terrorism within Pakistan,” a senior security official said.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025

