May 26, 2025

Russia pummels Ukraine with drone strikes

AFP Published May 26, 2025

KYIV: Russia launched a record number of drones against Ukraine and killed 13 people across the country, officials said on Sunday, even as Kyiv and Moscow completed their biggest prisoner exchange since the start of the war.

Ukraine’s emergency services described a night of “terror” as Russia launched a second straight night of massive air strikes, including on the capital Kyiv.

The renewed strikes came after Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight Friday to Saturday, which wounded 15.

Kyiv seeks more global pressure on Moscow

Ukraine’s military said on Sunday it had shot down a total of 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight. Air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said a total of 298 drones were launched, adding that this was “the highest number ever”.

Four people were reported dead in Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kyiv region, and one in Mykolaiv in the south. Emer­gency services said 16 people were also injured in the Kyiv region, including three children.

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “The silence of America, the silence of others around the world only encourages Putin,” he said, adding: “Sanctions will certainly help.”

EU’s diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called for “the strongest internatio­nal pre­ssure on Russia to stop this war.”

Russia, meanwhile, said its strikes were aimed at Ukraine’s “military-industrial complex” and said it had brought down 110 Ukrainian drones.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
World

