Regional bonhomie

THE informal trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan in Beijing has raised prospects of greater regional integration and cordial ties.

At a time of global and regional conflict, all efforts to bring together states in the neighbourhood are welcome. Two principal developments emerged from the meeting. The first was an improvement in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, as both states agreed to exchange ambassadors.

Second, Kabul has been invited to join the multibillion-dollar CPEC scheme under the BRI. Along with improving ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, these developments highlight China’s diplomatic prowess.

Beijing has quietly been making strides in international diplomacy. For example, in 2023, it helped broker a thaw between Saudi Arabia and Iran, while last year Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah signed a ‘unity deal’ in the Chinese capital. The trilateral effort bringing together Pakistan, Afghanistan and China is the latest in this series of diplomatic manoeuvres.

With Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi by his side, Chinese FM Wang Yi highlighted the main outcomes of the talks. Significantly, he said it was “imperative to deepen Belt and Road cooperation, promote the extension” of CPEC to Afghanistan and improve regional connectivity.

Moreover, in an apparent nod to Pakistan’s concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Mr Wang called upon the three states to “oppose all forms of terrorism” and “jointly combat terrorist forces of concern to each side”.

Pakistan has valid concerns about TTP activity originating from Afghanistan, as the banned terrorist group has spilt much blood in this country. In fact, concerns about the TTP and other terrorist groups have been the biggest obstacle in the way of better ties with Kabul. Border and territorial disputes are also a matter of concern, and both sides have traded fire on account of these issues. Hopefully, with Chinese involvement, these matters can be addressed to the satisfaction of all.

If CPEC is extended to Afghanistan, and China increases its investments in that country, it could prove to be a regional game-changer. However, it must be remembered that trade and security are inseparable, and for the Afghan Taliban to take advantage of the opportunities ahead, they must take strong action against terrorist groups on their soil.

Trilateral cooperation and commercial activity can lead to prosperity for all involved, specifically delivering much-needed investment and jobs to Afghanistan. And, if the Taliban assure Afghanistan’s neighbours of zero tolerance for terrorism on their part, and promise basic rights to the Afghan people, it may even lead to international acceptance of their government. Here China could succeed where many others before it have failed — bringing hope and stability to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2025