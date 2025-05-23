No water for Pakistan from ‘Indian rivers’: Modi

• AGP Awan says Islamabad willing to discuss water sharing deal

• Senate panel slams India’s ‘provocative action’

NEW DELHI: Pakistan will not get water from rivers over which India has rights, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, a month after a deadly attack in India-held Kashmir led New Delhi to suspend a key river water-sharing treaty between the neighbours.

The attorney general for Pakistan, in an interview with Reuters, responded that Islam­abad remained willing to discuss water sharing between the neighbours but said India must stick to the decades-old treaty.

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), negotiated by the World Bank in 1960, was among a slew of measures announced by India against Pakistan last month after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

New Delhi had said the attack was backed by Pakistan, an accusation Islamabad den­ied and the nuclear-armed neig­hbours were involved in their worst military fighting in nearly three decades before agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10.

“Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack … Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it,” Modi said at a public event in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, which borders Pakistan.

The Indus treaty provides water for 80 per cent of Pakistan’s farms from three rivers that flow from India but Pakistan’s finance minister said this month that its suspension was not going to have “any immediate impact”.

The AGP, Mansoor Usman Awan, told Reuters that Pakistan is “willing to talk about or to address anything”.

He said India had written to Pakistan in recent weeks, citing population growth and clean energy needs as reasons to modify the treaty. But he said any discussions would have to take part under the terms of the treaty.

The treaty is legally binding and no party can unilaterally suspend it, Awan said.

“As far as Pakistan is concerned, the treaty is very much operational, functional, and anything which India does, it does at its own cost and peril as far as the building of any hydroelectric power projects are concerned,” he added.

The ceasefire between the countries has largely held, with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar saying there is no exchange of fire currently and “there has been some repositioning of forces accordingly”.

“The (military) operation continues because there is a clear message…that if there are acts of the kind we saw on April 22, there will be a response, we will hit the terrorists,” Jaishankar told Dutch news outlet NOS.

“If the terrorists are in Pakistan, we will hit them where they are,” he added.

Senate committee

Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thu­rs­day said India’s actions threatening Pakistan’s water security were “illegal”.

The committee members warned Pakistan would not tolerate such provocations.

The meeting, presided over by Senator Shahadat Awan, discussed the IWT in the light of India’s actions.

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Mehar Ali Shah briefed the panel on the issue.

He said the treaty was a bilateral agreement between Pakistan and India and cannot be held in abeyance unilaterally.

The committee unanimously condemned India’s “unlawful and unilateral” declaration of holding the treaty 1960 in abeyance.

“This provocative action would lead to a dangerous escalation and direct threat to the water security, agricultural productivity and livelihoods of 250 million Pakistani citizens that cannot be tolerated by Pakistan”, said the committee in a unanimous statement.

It said the World Bank president had also recently endorsed that the international agreement could not be held in abeyance by one party and continued.

“The committee is of the view that the treaty remains in force and must be implemented in letter and spirit.”

The members vowed to “vigorously defend” Pakistan’s rights under the treaty at all international forums.

This treaty is critically important for Pakistan as a lower-riparian state whose food security and agricultural productivity depend on consistent access to these waters, especially given our increasing climate vulnerability and erratic monsoon cycles, the committee observed.

The committee also condemned India’s attack on the Neelum Jehlum project, calling the action “nothing less than water warfare and aggression”.

“India’s weaponisation of the Indus Waters Treaty constitutes a red line for the people of Pakistan and the continued interference with Pakistan’s rightful water access under the treaty could threaten the recently established ceasefire between the two countries”, the panel asserted.

The meeting called upon the international community to take immediate notice of India’s aggression.

“We urge all responsible members of the global community to impress upon India, the importance of honoring its international obligations.”

The panel reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to a peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Pakistan “will not compromise on existential water rights”.

With input from Reuters

Khaleeq Kiani in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2025