E-Paper | May 20, 2025

4 suspects involved in allegedly raping mentally-challenged minor in Lahore arrested: police

Rana Bilal Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 09:21pm

The police on Tuesday said they had arrested four suspects involved in an alleged gang rape of a mentally-challenged minor in Lahore earlier this month.

According to a first information report registered today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the victim, aged 14, was taken to a washroom of a mosque on May 9 where the four suspects allegedly raped her.

“They threatened the mentally challenged girl, telling her that if she told anyone about the incident, they would kill her,” the FIR said, adding that the suspects later dropped the girl outside her house.

According to the complainant, the girl was upset and scared since the incident, eventually narrating the events to her parents a day ago.

In a post on social media, the Punjab Police said that action was taken on the complaint, and all four suspects were taken into police custody.

Separately, the Prosecutor General of Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, took notice of the incident and summoned the investigating officer on May 22 along with the record.

The provincial prosecutor general declared the case a “high-profile one”, stating that strict legal action will be taken against the suspects.

“A special prosecution team will be deployed to follow up the case,” Shah said.

Despite the presence of anti-rape laws — with punishment for rape either resulting in the death penalty or imprisonment of between 10 and 25 years — cases continue to prevail in the country.

Earlier this month, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Sahil’s data revealed that a total of 3,364 cases of child abuse were reported from across the country in the year 2024.

In the first six months of 2024, 862 cases of child sexual abuse, 668 cases of abduction, 82 cases of missing children and 18 cases of child marriages were reported.48 cases of pornography after sexual abuse were also recorded.

Last month, Punjab police arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a child in Muzaffargarh.

In March, two suspects were arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape on the Faisalabad motorway. In a separate case that month, Punjab police also arrested three suspects for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Lahore.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Drawdown
Updated 20 May, 2025

Drawdown

There is a strong incentive for reinforcing the military drawdown with some soft measures.
Unusual benchmarks
20 May, 2025

Unusual benchmarks

THE IMF has slapped Pakistan with several ‘new’ structural benchmarks — some of them quite unusual — under...
Celebrating Sirbaz
20 May, 2025

Celebrating Sirbaz

SIRBAZ Khan has achieved what no other Pakistani has before him. The scale of his accomplishment also makes him one...
Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...