E-Paper | April 12, 2025

Punjab police arrest 5 suspects in Muzaffargarh child gang rape case

Muhammad Ali Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 03:40pm

Punjab police on Saturday arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a child in Muzaffargarh, according to an official statement.

Last year, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Sahil’s Six Months Cruel Numbers data revealed that a total of 1,630 cases of child abuse were reported from across the country.

In the first six months of 2024, 862 cases of child sexual abuse, 668 cases of abduction, 82 cases of missing children and 18 cases of child marriages were reported.48 cases of pornography after sexual abuse were also recorded.

“A case has been registered against the accused at the Shah Jamal police station in Muzaffargarh,” a police spokesperson said.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 375-A (gang-rape) and 377-B (sexual abuse of a minor) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

“The suspects took a minor child to a mango orchard and molested him,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Muzaffargarh District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Rizwan Khan also took notice of the gang rape in the Shah Jamal police station area, according to the spokesperson.

On Friday, Punjab police claimed to have arrested three of the four men who allegedly gang raped a 16-year-old girl after abducting her at Chak 437 GB, Samundri in Faisalabad district.

Last month, Punjab police had also arrested three suspects for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Lahore.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...
Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

The season begins with the national team consistently underperforming and a war of words raging between franchise owners over the PSL’s standing.
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...