Lineker to quit BBC over ‘antisemitism’ post

LONDON: Former England football captain Gary Lineker will leave the BBC at the end of the season, it was announced on Monday, days after he shared a social media post that contained antisemitic imagery.

The corporation’s highest-paid presenter had been due to front coverage of the 2026 World Cup and next season’s FA Cup. But this Sunday’s Match of the Day, on the last day of the Premier League season, will be his final show.

“Gary Lineker will leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season,” the BBC said in a statement.

“He will not be part of the BBC’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season’s FA Cup coverage.” Last week Lineker shared an Instagram story about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat, historically used as an antisemitic insult. He removed the post and apologised unreservedly, saying he would “never knowingly share anything antisemitic”.

In a fresh statement on Monday, Lineker restated that he did not know about the post’s antisemitic connotations.

“I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am,” he said. “Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

He added: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember — both on the pitch and in the studio.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic — it goes against everything I stand for.”

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2025