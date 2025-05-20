E-Paper | May 20, 2025

Lineker to quit BBC over ‘antisemitism’ post

AFP Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 10:45am

LONDON: Former England football captain Gary Lineker will leave the BBC at the end of the season, it was announced on Monday, days after he shared a social media post that contained antisemitic imagery.

The corporation’s highest-paid presenter had been due to front coverage of the 2026 World Cup and next season’s FA Cup. But this Sunday’s Match of the Day, on the last day of the Premier League season, will be his final show.

“Gary Lineker will leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season,” the BBC said in a statement.

“He will not be part of the BBC’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season’s FA Cup coverage.” Last week Lineker shared an Instagram story about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat, historically used as an antisemitic insult. He removed the post and apologised unreservedly, saying he would “never knowingly share anything antisemitic”.

In a fresh statement on Monday, Lineker restated that he did not know about the post’s antisemitic connotations.

“I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am,” he said. “Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

He added: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember — both on the pitch and in the studio.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic — it goes against everything I stand for.”

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Drawdown
Updated 20 May, 2025

Drawdown

There is a strong incentive for reinforcing the military drawdown with some soft measures.
Unusual benchmarks
20 May, 2025

Unusual benchmarks

THE IMF has slapped Pakistan with several ‘new’ structural benchmarks — some of them quite unusual — under...
Celebrating Sirbaz
20 May, 2025

Celebrating Sirbaz

SIRBAZ Khan has achieved what no other Pakistani has before him. The scale of his accomplishment also makes him one...
Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...