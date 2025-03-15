E-Paper | March 16, 2025

Cop martyred, 6 injured in blast near ATF vehicle in Quetta: police

Abdullah Zehri Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 11:57pm
A picture of an Anti-Terrorist Force vehicle that was attacked in Quetta on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
A picture of an Anti-Terrorist Force vehicle that was attacked in Quetta on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

A cop was martyred while six others were wounded in a blast near a vehicle of Balochistan’s Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) in Quetta on Saturday, according to officials.

Brewery police Station House Officer (SHO) Mahmood Kharoti told Dawn.com that the ATF vehicle was targeted on Karani Road where a roadside remote-controlled explosive device killed one official and injured six others.

“The ATF vehicle was severely damaged in the explosion,” Kharoti said, adding that 2-3 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the device.

“Police and other law enforcement officials reached the scene, collected evidence and began investigating further,” the SHO said.

Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Medical Superintendent Dr Sultan Lehri said that the explosion injured six people and the body of an ATF official was brought to the complex. He said the six were being provided medical treatment with three of them being seriously injured.

Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed the explosion and the martyrdom of the policeman.

“Six people were injured in an explosion near a police mobile on Karani Road and one policeman was martyred,” Rind said in a statement, adding that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

“Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and investigations are underway,” he added. “The nature of the explosion is being determined and initial evidence is being collected.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the blast and paid tribute to the martyred ATF officer in a statement from his office.

The chief minister also ordered that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured, the statement added.

“Terrorists cannot demoralise the people with cowardly acts,” Bugti was quoted as saying. “The sacrifice of the martyred officer will not go in vain; those responsible will be brought to justice.”

He added that indiscriminate operations would continue against terrorists and their facilitators.

“Law and order will be ensured at all costs and security agencies are on alert,” Bugti was quoted as saying. “The people of Balochistan are united against terrorism and they will thwart the enemy’s plans.”

The incident occurred amid a tense environment in the province following this week’s earlier terrorist attack on a Jaffar Express train near Bolan district.

The attack began on Tuesday afternoon when Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists ambushed the Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers, opening fire and taking hostages. Security forces launched a two-day operation, concluding on Wednesday evening. Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists were neutralised, but no hostages were harmed in the final rescue phase. He also said the incident had changed the “rules of the game”.

The operation, which lasted over 36 hours, resulted in the rescue of 354 passengers. However, 26 hostages lost their lives, including 18 military and Frontier Corps personnel, three railway employees, and five civilians. Additionally, five security personnel were martyred. The casualty count could rise, as 37 of the rescued hostages sustained injuries and are being treated at hospitals.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...
Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...