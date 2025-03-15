Cop martyred, 6 injured in blast near ATF vehicle in Quetta: police

A cop was martyred while six others were wounded in a blast near a vehicle of Balochistan’s Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) in Quetta on Saturday, according to officials.

Brewery police Station House Officer (SHO) Mahmood Kharoti told Dawn.com that the ATF vehicle was targeted on Karani Road where a roadside remote-controlled explosive device killed one official and injured six others.

“The ATF vehicle was severely damaged in the explosion,” Kharoti said, adding that 2-3 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the device.

“Police and other law enforcement officials reached the scene, collected evidence and began investigating further,” the SHO said.

Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Medical Superintendent Dr Sultan Lehri said that the explosion injured six people and the body of an ATF official was brought to the complex. He said the six were being provided medical treatment with three of them being seriously injured.

Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed the explosion and the martyrdom of the policeman.

“Six people were injured in an explosion near a police mobile on Karani Road and one policeman was martyred,” Rind said in a statement, adding that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

“Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and investigations are underway,” he added. “The nature of the explosion is being determined and initial evidence is being collected.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the blast and paid tribute to the martyred ATF officer in a statement from his office.

The chief minister also ordered that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured, the statement added.

“Terrorists cannot demoralise the people with cowardly acts,” Bugti was quoted as saying. “The sacrifice of the martyred officer will not go in vain; those responsible will be brought to justice.”

He added that indiscriminate operations would continue against terrorists and their facilitators.

“Law and order will be ensured at all costs and security agencies are on alert,” Bugti was quoted as saying. “The people of Balochistan are united against terrorism and they will thwart the enemy’s plans.”

The incident occurred amid a tense environment in the province following this week’s earlier terrorist attack on a Jaffar Express train near Bolan district.

The attack began on Tuesday afternoon when Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists ambushed the Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers, opening fire and taking hostages. Security forces launched a two-day operation, concluding on Wednesday evening. Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists were neutralised, but no hostages were harmed in the final rescue phase. He also said the incident had changed the “rules of the game”.

The operation, which lasted over 36 hours, resulted in the rescue of 354 passengers. However, 26 hostages lost their lives, including 18 military and Frontier Corps personnel, three railway employees, and five civilians. Additionally, five security personnel were martyred. The casualty count could rise, as 37 of the rescued hostages sustained injuries and are being treated at hospitals.