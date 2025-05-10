E-Paper | May 10, 2025

Development spending flat despite high revenues

Khaleeq Kiani Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday conceded before the parliament that the development spending had flattened despite over 47 per cent increase in revenue growth, 37pc cut in subsidies and 170pc higher cash surpluses provided by four provinces.

In its mid-year budget review report to the parliament as required under section 34(1) of the Public Finance Management Act 2019, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the above consolidation helped contain fiscal deficit at 1.9pc of GDP in July-December 2024 against 2.5pc last year and put primary surplus — the gap between total revenue and total expenditure minus debt servicing — at a comfortable 2.3pc of GDP against 1.4pc surplus last year.

The report said the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) consumed Rs261bn in first six months of current year compared to Rs255bn a year ago. The four provinces provided Rs775bn cash surplus in the first half compared to Rs289bn last year.

It said that due to sound macroeconomic management, effective inflation control measures, and enhanced fiscal and external account stability, the first half witnessed positive developments in key macroeconomic indicators. CPI Inflation substantially declined to 7.2pc from 28.8pc last year. This allowed a shift in monetary policy direction and the benchmark interest rate was reduced by a cumulative 1,000 basis points to 12pc by January.

PSDP releases stand at Rs261bn in 1HFY25 against Rs255bn in first six months of last year

On the external side, the current account posted a surplus of $1.2bn against the deficit of $1.4bn last year. The foreign direct investment (FDI) significantly improved, rising by 20pc, while remittances surged by an impressive 32.8pc. Foreign exchange reserves stood at $16.1bn as of December 20, 2024.

On the fiscal side, prudent fiscal management led to substantial increase in revenue collection. Net revenue receipts have improved by 47pc against corresponding period last year, with an increase of 82pc in non-tax revenue and 25.9pc in tax revenue, although significantly behind target.

Expenditures of the federal government grew by 22.2pc to Rs8.2tr as against Rs6.71tr last year, primarily due to debt servicing which consumed 65pc of total current expenditure. Expenditure on running of civil government was at 40pc of the budget estimates. Similarly, defence expenditure also remained at 42pc of the FY25 budget allocation. The government did not extend any supplementary grants during the period and unforeseen requirements were addressed through re-appropriations and technical supplementary grants.

During July-December 2024-25, non-tax revenue collection remained well above the budget target, with 74pc of the target achieved in the first half as 82pc increase was witnessed compared to corresponding period of last fiscal year, mainly because of a record Rs2.5tr profit from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) —almost 160pc higher than last year’s Rs972bn and Rs550bn in petroleum levy compared to last year Rs472bn.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

War and lies
Updated 10 May, 2025

War and lies

Media on this side of the border is also not above blame.
Alarming indifference
10 May, 2025

Alarming indifference

US VICE President J.D. Vance’s comments that a possible war between Pakistan and India would be “none of our...
Civil readiness
10 May, 2025

Civil readiness

AMID rising regional tensions, there has been some discussion on the need for people to be better prepared in the...
Time for restraint
Updated 09 May, 2025

Time for restraint

Jingoism is evident in both countries, but elements in India’s media, cultural and political sphere have been egging on their country in confrontation.
Military trials
Updated 09 May, 2025

Military trials

THE October 2023 judgement had been widely hailed as ‘historic’. The one issued by five judges this Tuesday will...
Climate casualties
09 May, 2025

Climate casualties

ACROSS Pakistan — from the floodplains of Punjab to the heat-stricken cities of Sindh — the climate crisis is...