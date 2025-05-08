E-Paper | May 08, 2025

Many Indian states told to prepare for Pakistan’s response

Our Correspondent Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:47am
People gather near ambulances as police and civil defence personnel conduct an emergency simulation drill as a part of the nationwide civil defence mock drills near a shoping mall in Jabalpur on May 7 as border tensions surge. — AFP
People gather near ambulances as police and civil defence personnel conduct an emergency simulation drill as a part of the nationwide civil defence mock drills near a shoping mall in Jabalpur on May 7 as border tensions surge. — AFP

NEW DELHI: Hours after India’s cross-border strikes inside Pakistan, the Indian government urged several sensitive states from the west to the east to brace for Pakistan’s response.

According to the Indian Express, Indian Home Min­ister Amit Shah chai­red a security review meeting via video conferencing on Wedn­esday after­noon with the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttara­khand, Punjab, Rajas­than, Gujarat and West Bengal, and a representative from the Sikkim government.

“All states should make their preparations as per the guidelines issued for the mock drill. Arrang­ements should be made for smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigade etc. and uninterrupted supply of essential goods should be ensured,” said Home Minister Shah in a statement.

“Strict vigil should be kept on anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms and prompt action should be taken in coordination with state governments and central agencies. Every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened,” he said, adding that he also asked the states to stop the spread of fear among the people of India.

He also asked the states to keep disaster response forces, civil defence, Home Guards and NCC on alert. “Efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations. Coordination between the local administration, army and paramilitary forces should be further enhanced,” he said. Senior officials of the home ministry, including the Union Home Secretary, IB director, DGs of BSF and Central Industrial Security Force were also present at the security review meeting.

“All the senior officials of the paramilitary forces were asked to strengthen border outposts to cover prominent routes and stop infiltration,” an official said, adding that the DGs said they had called back personnel on leave and instructed all personnel to ensure necessary precautions and appropriate arrangements to handle any potential contingency.

Another official said the Sashastra Seema Bal has been asked to ensure security on the borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unwarranted aggression
Updated 08 May, 2025

Unwarranted aggression

In the immediate future, the global community must step up efforts to de-escalate, and media and civil society on both sides should stop fanning the flames of war.
Water war
08 May, 2025

Water war

PLANES and bombs are not the end of it. New Delhi is also up to mischief on another front. This weekend, without...
Unexpected move
07 May, 2025

Unexpected move

THE market did not anticipate it. And only a handful of analysts thought the State Bank would slash borrowing costs...
Cleaning up
07 May, 2025

Cleaning up

THE World Bank’s red alert — that global waste may rise by 73pc by 2050 — spells trouble for countries like...
Israel unleashed
07 May, 2025

Israel unleashed

ISRAEL’S rogue behaviour — attacking the Arab population in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as its...
United front
Updated 06 May, 2025

United front

The state, on its part, should continue efforts to include the PTI in consultations to evolve a national response based on collective input.