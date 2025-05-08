Many Indian states told to prepare for Pakistan’s response

NEW DELHI: Hours after India’s cross-border strikes inside Pakistan, the Indian government urged several sensitive states from the west to the east to brace for Pakistan’s response.

According to the Indian Express, Indian Home Min­ister Amit Shah chai­red a security review meeting via video conferencing on Wedn­esday after­noon with the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttara­khand, Punjab, Rajas­than, Gujarat and West Bengal, and a representative from the Sikkim government.

“All states should make their preparations as per the guidelines issued for the mock drill. Arrang­ements should be made for smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigade etc. and uninterrupted supply of essential goods should be ensured,” said Home Minister Shah in a statement.

“Strict vigil should be kept on anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms and prompt action should be taken in coordination with state governments and central agencies. Every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened,” he said, adding that he also asked the states to stop the spread of fear among the people of India.

He also asked the states to keep disaster response forces, civil defence, Home Guards and NCC on alert. “Efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations. Coordination between the local administration, army and paramilitary forces should be further enhanced,” he said. Senior officials of the home ministry, including the Union Home Secretary, IB director, DGs of BSF and Central Industrial Security Force were also present at the security review meeting.

“All the senior officials of the paramilitary forces were asked to strengthen border outposts to cover prominent routes and stop infiltration,” an official said, adding that the DGs said they had called back personnel on leave and instructed all personnel to ensure necessary precautions and appropriate arrangements to handle any potential contingency.

Another official said the Sashastra Seema Bal has been asked to ensure security on the borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2025