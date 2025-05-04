DG ISPR says armed forces ready to give befitting reply to enemy’s aggression: state media

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday briefed members of political parties on national security amid the growing tensions with India, during an in-camera session in Islamabad, state-run broadcaster PTV News reported, quoting sources.

An attack on April 22 in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. As temperatures remain high, with the military warning of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi, diplomatic channels have remained engaged to prevent conflict.

According to PTV News, national security issues were discussed in the camera session today, in the context of the Pahalgam false flag operation.

“Several leaders of political parties participated in the session,” PTV News reported.

Sources say that the DG ISPR informed the leaders of political parties about the preparations of the army, PTV News reported, adding that DG Sharif said, “Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants peace in the region.”

“If aggression is imposed on Pakistan, then the forces are ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy,” PTV News quoted the DG ISPR as saying.

It added that during the in-camera session, the information minister also informed the political leaders about the government’s diplomatic measures and the country’s stance.

Earlier, state-run Radio Pakistan and PTV News reported that Lt Gen Chaudhry and Tarar would jointly brief the top leaders of “all political parties” on the situation with India today.

According to Radio Pakistan, the high-level background briefing would focus on national security in the context of Pakistan-India relations and the “implications of recent developments”.

“Participants will be briefed on the defensive preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces, ongoing diplomatic efforts, and the official stance of the state on key issues,” the report read.

PTV News highlighted that in the current circumstances, the briefing was a “great example of national unity, solidarity and consensus”.

Without investigation, India had accu­s­ed “cross-border linkages” of the att­a­­­c­kers and escalated tensions with Pak­­i­s­tan through military and diplomatic actions.

India cancelled visas of Pak­istani travellers, held the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, initiated ski­rmi­shes along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinted at potential airstrikes.

Pakistan denied involvement and issued retaliatory steps.

The standoff, marked by exchange of fire on the LoC and tit-for-tat actions, has raised fears of broader conflict, prompting international calls for restraint and renewed dialogue.

In the latest show of strength, Pakistan yesterday successfully tested an improved version of its nuclear-capable Abdali missile, significantly increasing its range to 450 kilometres.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday asserted that any “misadventure” by India would be met with a “swift, resolute and notch-up response”. The next day, the army’s top brass also warned India of a “sure and decisive” response should it attempt to impose war.

To prepare itself for any military action by India, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has accelerated efforts to replenish wheat flour stocks in vulnerable areas along the LoC.

It is increasing reserves in forward locations to meet the needs of residents for at least two months and relocating food depots from areas exposed to potential shelling or military activity to relatively safer zones.

PTI decides not to participate in briefing

Separately, in a statement on X, PTI said its participation in the briefing was “unnecessary” as the party believed there was “no serious attempt to create a national consensus” by the government and that there was no intention to include PTI founder Imran Khan either.

The party said it had always unequivocally condemned every kind of terrorism in all its forms.

It said that the government should have immediately convened a multi-party conference, so that a common course of action could have been drawn up by taking all parties into confidence.

“Unfortunately, the government wasted this opportunity,” the party said, adding that not only was the multi-party conference not convened, but instead, “a one-sided briefing is being given by a government minister”.

“Considering all these factors, the PTI political committee has unanimously decided that the party will not participate in the briefing,” the statement read.

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC on India’s aggressive actions: FO

Pakistan has decided to brief the United Nations Security Council on the latest situation in the region amid sky-high tensions with India, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry today.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the Security Council.

“Pakistan will inform the UNSC about India’s aggressive actions, provocations, and provocative statements,” the statement said.

“Pakistan will specifically highlight India’s illegal actions to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty,” it said, adding that the country would clarify how New Delhi’s aggressive actions are jeopardising “peace and security” in the region.

“This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan’s efforts to present accurate facts to the international community.”

Iran FM arrives in Pakistan, will India next week

As several friendly countries and global powers have been attempting to reduce Pak-India tensions, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late on Sunday night, according to a social media post by the FO.

The post on X said that Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on an official visit and was received by Additional Secretary West Asia Syed Asad Gillani, the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan and other senior officials.

“He (Araghchi) will hold important meetings with the Pakistani leadership, including the President, Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister,” the FO wrote.

Earlier, Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei as saying that Araghchi was expected to visit Pakistan on Monday to “discuss the recent developments at the regional and international levels”.

Araghchi would also pay an official visit to India later next week, the spokesperson added. Iran’s semi-official Fars News and Mehr News Agency also reported the same.

Iran on April 25 had offered to mediate between Pakistan and India as tensions heightened in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The next day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke on the phone with President Masoud Pezeshkian, welcoming Iran’s readiness to calm the situation.

OIC, Malaysia urge restraint

Meanwhile, continuing his diplomatic engagements, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar today spoke on phone with his Malaysian counterpart, Dato Seri Mohamad Hassan, to brief him on the current regional developments.

FM Hasan, expressing support for Pakistan’s position, called for restraint by all parties, the Foreign Office said.

A partial screengrab of a post on X by Foreign Office.

During their call, Dar “categorically rejected India’s provocative actions, including its baseless allegations [and] inflammatory propaganda”. He termed India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty “an outright violation of treaty provisions and international legal obligations”.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security, Dar asserted that Pakistan reserved the “right to safeguard its sovereignty and national interest”.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving situation, the FO added.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed “serious concerns” to Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the prevailing tensions because of India’s provocative behaviour since the Pahalgam incident.

During a telephone conversation with his counterpart, PM Shehbaz categorically rejected any attempts to link Pakistan to the incident, without any evidence from the Indian government and reiterated Pakistan’s offer for an international, transparent, credible and neutral investigation to ascertain the facts.

He said Pakistan would welcome Malaysia’s participation in this investigation.

While stressing that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s role as a frontline state in the war against terror and the tremendous sacrifices of the country.

“India’s actions are distracting Pakistan from its counter-terrorism efforts on the western border,” he added.

He emphasised that it was unthinkable for Pakistan to get involved in such a controversy, particularly at a time when the country had just emerged from a “serious economic crisis and was back on the path to economic stability”.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) yesterday had called for restraint and the “urgent resumption of dialogue” between Pakistan and India to de-escalate the situation.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat expressed its “deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the South Asian region”.

“It stressed the need to resolve differences through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, to safeguard peace, security, and stability in South Asia.”

The OIC recalled the decisions of the Islamic Summit and the resolutions adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers that reaffirmed the organisation’s “unwavering support for the Jammu and Kashmir question”.

Noting that the unresolved issue of Kashmir remained the “core challenge to lasting peace and stability in the region”, the OIC urged the international community to intensify efforts to find a peaceful resolution to it, in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Bilawal’s X account blocked in India

In a statement issued today, according to Associated Press of Pakistan, Bilawal House spokesperson Surendar Valasai condemned India’s move to block the X account of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He described the action as a retaliatory response to the party leader’s “unequivocal and bold stance on the Pahalgam incident”.

The spokesperson said India’s move to block the PPP chairman’s X account proved that India was an undemocratic country and its premier was an “extremely cowardly person”.

Separately, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, in reaction to the Indian step to block Bilawal’s X account, said that suppressing voices does not hide the truth.

She added that the Indian government should present evidence and not resort to censorship.

“Efforts to suppress critical voices are increasing concern not only in Pakistan but also globally,” the PPP leader said.

