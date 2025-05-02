Pakistan presses diplomatic gains as tensions simmer

• PM meets China envoy, speaks to Qatari ruler to share concerns over Indian belligerence; Dar talks to Slovenian counterpart

• Shehbaz, Zardari vow no compromise on sovereignty, ask world to rein in New Delhi’s ‘terrorism’

• Army chief inspects military exercise, vows befitting response in case of aggression

• Tarar says situation on the border is ‘ever evolving’

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan-India tensions continue to simmer in light of the Pahalgam attack in the held Kashmir, Pakistan on Thursday engaged a host of friendly nations, including China, to seek their support for de-escalation measures between the nuclear states and to take them into confidence regarding the ‘weaponisation’ of the Indus Waters Treaty by India.

The hostilities, which led to the downgrading of ties between the neighbours, also came up during a contact between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as both dignitaries noted with concern the “belligerent attitude and provocative statements” by India, which posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

In his contacts with Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Thursday evening, PM Shehbaz discussed developments in South Asia and expressed concerns over India’s weaponisation of the waters of the Indus Basin. The PM, according to a statement, deemed the action unacceptable, emphasising that the Indus water was the lifeline of the 240 million people in Pakistan.

In his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, PM Shehbaz informed the Chinese envoy that the belligerent actions by India could distract Pakistan from its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against militant outfits operating from Afghanistan. He informed the envoy that the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue was the only way to ensure “lasting peace” in South Asia and also thanked him for China’s support to Pakistan in its demand for a transparent probe into the attack.

The premier said that India’s decision to weaponise water was extremely regrettable, as there was no provision for either party to unilaterally walk away from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty. During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador thanked the PM for sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the emerging situation due to India’s propaganda and unilateral actions, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

‘No compromise’

The breakdown in ties with India also featured prominently in a meeting between the president and the premier on Thursday. They affirmed that Pakistan would never compromise on the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and would respond to any act of aggression in a “befitting manner”.

They said the Pakistani nation was united and stood behind its military, which was capable of responding to any threat or aggression. They also reviewed Pakistan’s response to India’s “belligerent posture and any possible acts of aggression”. They said that the international community should take note of India’s involvement in funding, training and sending militants into Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities.

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-i-Sadr.—White Star

The two also highlighted the urgency of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination, noting it would help bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

Separately, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also had a conversation with Slovenia Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon and briefed her on the evolving situation. In his contact, FM Dar rejected India’s baseless allegations and denounced unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, as a clear violation of international law. FM Fajon called on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve issues through diplomacy.

‘Let there be no ambiguity’

As civilian leaders took world leaders into confidence, army chief General Asim Munir warned that any “misadventure” by India would be met with a quick and decisive response.

“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response. While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests are absolute,” he was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Munir visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges in Jhelum to witness ‘Exercise Hammer Strike’, a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by the military’s Mangla Strike Corps. Speaking on the occasion, the army chief reaffirmed the military’s “unyielding resolve” to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The COAS lauded the “high morale, combat proficiency, and war-fighting spirit” of the officers and troops, terming them the “embodiment of Pakistan Army’s operational excellence”.

‘No proof’

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said India failed to provide proof of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam incident. About allegations levelled by India, he said they kept blaming Pakistan, adding that New Delhi used such incidents as pretexts to attack Pakistan in the past. “They will have to tell the world who was involved. You cannot just say that Pakistan was behind this…” he said, adding that Pakistan demanded an impartial inquiry to prove that it had nothing to do with Pahalgam.

He said Islamabad also engaged the friendly nations to share with them its perspective regarding the recent tensions.

To another query, he said, “The situation is fluctuating and sometimes escalation is high and sometimes it is low; sometimes engagement with the diplomatic community, and this is an ever-evolving situation.”

“We keep receiving intelligence reports, and having said that, our armed forces are on alert…we are conducting exercises, and there is much at the operational level which I cannot share right now,” he said, adding that there was a possibility that India could attack Pakistan. “Yes, there is a possibility, that is why I said that Pakistan is always well prepared to defend that and our armed forces are ready for self-defence,” he added.

He said he had shared the information about the potential attack “very timely” with the world as a form of deterrence.

“There are three forms of deterrence: one is our capability, which is our very strong military… second is the resolve…of the nation…and third is the communication,” he added. “So, communication plays a big part in averting crises.”

With input from APP & Hamid Asghar

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025