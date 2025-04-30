E-Paper | May 01, 2025

Govt slashes petrol, high-speed diesel prices by Rs2

Tahir Sherani Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 11:49pm

The federal government on Wednesday slashed the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2 per litre for the next fortnight.

The new prices are Rs252.63 for petrol and Rs256.64 for HSD, according to a press release from the Finance Division.

It did not mention any changes in the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil.

The decision comes after the government last time burnt the midnight oil to block about a Rs10 per litre reduction in major petroleum products — petrol and diesel — by amending the Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance 1961.

Government officials had aid the government was already charging the maximum permissible petroleum levy on petrol, HS) and high-octane blending component (HOBC) at Rs70 per litre, which is why a new law was required to keep the prices unchanged at the existing level.

This was done through an amendment to the petroleum levy law and an increase in the levy to Rs80 per litre. The government had decided not to let the petroleum prices decline further, which could trigger increased demand, encourage carbon emissions and cost higher foreign exchange.

In the global market, petrol and HSD prices had dropped by about $6 and $5 per barrel, respectively. The prime minister announced that funds raised through the increase in levy would be spent on road construction in Sindh and Balochistan, apparently to ensure political support from coalition partners.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunal delays
30 Apr, 2025

Tribunal delays

IS justice to be delayed till such time that it becomes meaningless? At least that is the impression one gleans from...
Missing growth
30 Apr, 2025

Missing growth

PAKISTAN faces a paradox: its economy has been stabilising but growth remains elusive. The ‘feel good’ part of...
Info wars
Updated 30 Apr, 2025

Info wars

Indian state and media would do well to adopt a more rational approach, and stop spreading anti-Pakistan hatred.
Canal consensus
Updated 29 Apr, 2025

Canal consensus

There is urgent need for such high-level engagement and consultation, especially considering climate-related crises Pakistan faces.
Incursions thwarted
29 Apr, 2025

Incursions thwarted

THE military’s media wing has released details of infiltration attempts by terrorists based in Afghanistan, saying...
Pension reforms
29 Apr, 2025

Pension reforms

The federal government has finally notified another pension reform that requires retired public servants rehired by...