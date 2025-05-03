E-Paper | May 03, 2025

Dying to tell the story in Gaza

Zil E Huma Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 10:27am

Israel’s war on Gaza over the last 18 months has not only claimed the lives of over 50,000 people but also turned the enclave into one of the most dangerous places on earth for journalists.

This repository is an attempt to memorialise the sacrifices of the over 250 journalists who have been killed by Israeli forces, either while performing their duties or simply attempting to stay alive in the enclave. Some were killed alone or with their colleagues; others were wiped out along with their entire families. In the case of Wafaa Ali Al-Odaini, she was killed alongside her husband and two children when an Israeli strike flattened their home in the Gazan city of Deir Al Balah.

With foreign journalists banned from entering Gaza by Israel citing security reasons, it is these local journalists who were transmitting to the world the atrocities committed by Israeli forces. In targeting these journalists, Israel has attempted to ensure that no independent voices or coverage of the war comes out of Gaza.

The data and pictures used above have been collated from Al Jazeera, Unesco, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Reporters Without Borders, Ana Falastin, and the Coalition for Women in Journalism.

Where there was a discrepancy, we chose to go with the details corroborated by the majority of sources. In instances of differing dates and spellings of names, we have relied on information from CPJ, Unesco and Al Jazeera.

Research and data compilation: Zil E Huma

Design: Nauman Junaid

