E-Paper | April 29, 2025

‘Indus Waters Treaty crucial for regional stability’

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 08:09am
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar chairs a high-level meeting on the Indus Waters Treaty, April 28, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar chairs a high-level meeting on the Indus Waters Treaty, April 28, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday emphasised that the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty was crucial for regional stability, vowing Pakistan would take all necessary measures to ensure its full enforcement.

“The treaty is critical to regional stability and its sanctity must be preserved,” Mr Dar said while speaking at a high-level meeting convened to strategize Pakistan’s response to India’s suspension of the decades-old accord.

The meeting was attended by Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, senior officials, technical experts, and former foreign secretaries.

On Monday, Mr Dar condemned India’s move as a “unilateral and illegal” action that contravenes international law, established norms of inter-state relations, and the treaty’s provisions. He warned that India’s attempts to “weaponise water” posed a serious threat to the region’s peace and stability.

“The waters of the Indus River System remain a lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people,” he said, underscoring the strategic and humanitarian importance of preserving the treaty.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its rightful share of water under the treaty and pledged to continue advocating for its full implementation to protect the country’s water security and the well-being of its people.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2025

