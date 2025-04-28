E-Paper | April 28, 2025

Rights activist Jalila Haider booked under Peca for ‘supporting BYC’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 10:10am

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against lawyer and human rights activist Jalila Haider under the Prev­ention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The FIR registered on the complaint of an FIA officer, Anisur Rehman, said Ms Haider allegedly welcomed and supported the activities of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch on her X account.

The FIR accused Ms Haider of attempting to “create anxiety in the society” and “weaken the state” through the spread of misinformation.

Ms Haider, while confirming the FIR, rejected the allegations levelled against her and said she has been facing harassment since 2018 for raising her voice for human rights.

According to Ms Haider, she criticised the arrest of Dr Baloch and pointed out her organisation — BYC — has not been banned.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2025

Baloch rights issues
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

At heat’s mercy
Updated 28 Apr, 2025

At heat’s mercy

The current heatwave is a dire warning of what lies ahead if Pakistan fails to confront the realities of climate change.
Culture war
28 Apr, 2025

Culture war

THE heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have sealed the fate of Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May release and...
Haj mismanagement
28 Apr, 2025

Haj mismanagement

THE relevant authorities in Pakistan are often blamed for negligence and poor management when it comes to Haj...
From gains to gaps
27 Apr, 2025

From gains to gaps

AS we mark World Immunisation Week 2025 — themed ‘Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible’ — we are faced...
Crisis talks
Updated 27 Apr, 2025

Crisis talks

Sense needs to be restored so that the Pahalgam attack may be independently investigated and the victims given justice.
BYC women in jail
27 Apr, 2025

BYC women in jail

THE detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, including women, are reported...