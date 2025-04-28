Rights activist Jalila Haider booked under Peca for ‘supporting BYC’

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against lawyer and human rights activist Jalila Haider under the Prev­ention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The FIR registered on the complaint of an FIA officer, Anisur Rehman, said Ms Haider allegedly welcomed and supported the activities of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch on her X account.

The FIR accused Ms Haider of attempting to “create anxiety in the society” and “weaken the state” through the spread of misinformation.

Ms Haider, while confirming the FIR, rejected the allegations levelled against her and said she has been facing harassment since 2018 for raising her voice for human rights.

According to Ms Haider, she criticised the arrest of Dr Baloch and pointed out her organisation — BYC — has not been banned.

