PPP seeks Muttahida’s support for Senate by-election

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) called on the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday to formally seek their support for Waqar Mehdi, its nominee for the Senate by-election to be held on May 5 in Sindh Assembly.

Senior PPP leaders Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Sohail Siyal and others arrived at the temporary headquarters of the MQM-P in Bahadurabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed political cooperation, urban development issues in Karachi and future coordination between the two parties.

The session was marked by an atmosphere of goodwill with leaders on both sides recognising the importance of continued dialogue.

Nasir Shah-led delegation visits MQM-P headquarters

Later, speaking to the media after the meeting, PPP’s Nasir Shah confirmed that the party leadership had sought support for Mr Mehdi for the Senate seat that fell vacant after the death of senior PPP leader Taj Haider.

“We are thankful to MQM for their cooperation, especially on the canal issue,” he said. “We are hopeful that MQM will support our candidate in the upcoming by-election.”

MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar emphasised the need for continued political engagement. “Politics is all about dialogue. PPP is our ally in the federal government, and we were also partners during the PDM-led government,” he said.

“There should be flexibility in our approach, and we must move discussions forward,” he said.

Dr Sattar also highlighted the need to revisit the past agreements between the PPP and the MQM.

He stressed the importance of continued informal dialogue on key issues such as water scarcity, constitutional amendments and the local government act. “Karachi’s issues require collective focus, and we must sit together regularly to find solutions,” he said.

He told reporters that the MQM-P filed nominations of Nighat Shakeel and Mujahid Baig for the Senate by-election. “We have received a formal request from the PPP. Our central committee, under the leadership of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, will deliberate and finalise this matter,” he said.

To a question, Nasir Shah said: “If the decision regarding the six canals project on the Indus River is not reversed at the May 2 meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the PPP will consider parting ways with the federal government.”

“We are not in the coalition with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by choice, but out of necessity for the sake of Pakistan. The canals issue is highly sensitive and that the party cannot back down on this matter,” he said.

He reiterated that PPP had always advocated for development and cooperation. He acknowledged the visible progress in development work.

He also thanked MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal for acknowledging that Karachi received federal funding during Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure. “This meeting is a gesture of goodwill and a step toward strengthening ties between our two parties,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2025