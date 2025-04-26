Wary of assurance, canal protesters refuse to end sit-in

• No official word after lawyers’ rep meets Bilawal to negotiate end to strike

• Sindh CM implores protesters to ‘end public disruptions’

KARACHI: Demonstrators in Sindh have refused to end their protest against the controversial proposal to build new canals on the Indus, despite the federal government’s decision to pause the project.

Their agitation has caused severe disruptions to the country’s supply chain, stranding thousands of goods carriers, transporters said on Friday.

Tariq Gujjar, president of the Transport Goods Association (TGA), said more than 10,000 to 15,000 trawlers, containers, trucks and oil tankers remain stuck in the Sukkur-Larkana division and around Bahawalpur due to ongoing road blockades.

“Drivers have reported that goods movement, especially from the Sukkur-Larkana region to the Bahawalpur area, is still paralyzed,” he said.

Mr Gujjar told Dawn that lawyers are still not ready to call off their protests, and are reportedly waiting for the notification on May 2 making the rollback of canal projects official.

He added that stranded vehicles were carrying sacrificial animals, import and export consignments, fruits, vegetables, coal, medicines and other essential items.

The federal government on Thursday announced that the proposed canal project would remain on hold until a consensus is reached at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting scheduled for May 2.

However, a meeting between Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Advocate Aamir Warraich, who represents the protesting lawyers, was underway on Friday night. At the time of going to press, no official statement had been issued to confirm whether the demonstrations would be called off or not.

On Thursday, prior to the settlement between the government and PPP, goods carriers, in a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club, said in case the stranded vehicles were not given safe passage by noon on April 25, 2025, they would park all their vehicles, which are currently on the roadsides, in middle of the road and announce a strike.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has urged demonstrators to open blocked highways and allow goods movement to resume.

“Peaceful protests are acceptable, but public disruptions are not,” Mr Shah said. “Given India’s hostile actions, we must stand united rather than fall into divisive politics.”

The blockade has alarmed industry leaders who say the economy is already bearing the brunt of the prolonged unrest.

Jawed Bilwani, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, estimated cumulative losses of over Rs500 billion ($1.8 billion) in export orders and local production over the past 10 to 12 days. This includes four days of transport delays due to a separate strike by truckers protesting new fitness certificate regulations.

“Many sacrificial animals have died en route. Textile exporters are unable to meet deadlines, and raw materials are stuck in transit,” Mr Bilwani said.

“This crisis is hurting Pakistan’s image among international buyers and may result in the shifting of orders to other countries.”

Parties wary

Not just lawyers, but other political parties are also wary of the PM’s announcement regarding the canals project, and therefore unwilling to call off their strike just yet.

Rashid Mehmood Soomro, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh, rejected the federal government’s verbal assurances.

“Without official written cancellation of the canal project, the nation will not be satisfied,” the JUI-F leader said. “Our sit-ins and resistance will continue.”

Advocate Vasand Thari, central president of Awami Tehreek, criticised the PPP for referring the matter to the eight-member CCI, where Punjab holds more weight.

“The PPP is betraying Sindh by backing Punjab’s interests,” Mr Thari said. “We reject this deception and will continue our peaceful democratic struggle.”

Former Grand Dem­ocratic Alliance lawmaker Moazzim Abbasi dismissed the government’s pause as “a lollipop,” and said the protests would persist until a formal cancellation notification is issued.

M.B. Kalhoro in Larkana and our correspondent in Sukkur also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2025