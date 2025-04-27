E-Paper | April 27, 2025

Liverpool thrash Tottenham to secure Premier League title

Reuters Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 10:50pm
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the team’s fourth goal with teammates against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, UK on April 27. — Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the team’s fourth goal with teammates against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, UK on April 27. — Reuters

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and wrap up the Premier League title in style on a momentous day at Anfield on Sunday.

Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.

A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute — celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors, who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United’s English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played, with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

Dutchman Arne Slot is only the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his debut season in English soccer and while it was a formality before kickoff on Sunday, there was still the small matter of Liverpool ensuring the cake was iced in front of their own adoring fans.

Five years ago, when Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for a 19th title, the Covid pandemic meant an anti-climactic finale inside an empty stadium. Sunday more than made up for that as the fans went through their choir book of club anthems.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

From gains to gaps
27 Apr, 2025

From gains to gaps

AS we mark World Immunisation Week 2025 — themed ‘Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible’ — we are faced...
Crisis talks
Updated 27 Apr, 2025

Crisis talks

Sense needs to be restored so that the Pahalgam attack may be independently investigated and the victims given justice.
BYC women in jail
27 Apr, 2025

BYC women in jail

THE detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, including women, are reported...
Time for restraint
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

Time for restraint

Neither Pakistan nor India can afford another war. It is time again to give diplomacy a chance.
A wise decision
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

A wise decision

GOOD sense seems to have finally prevailed, with the federal government deferring the planned canal projects,...
‘Fake’ Pakistanis
26 Apr, 2025

‘Fake’ Pakistanis

THE revelation is shocking. Hundreds of individuals holding Pakistani passports who were detained by the Saudi...