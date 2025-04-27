Liverpool thrash Tottenham to secure Premier League title

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and wrap up the Premier League title in style on a momentous day at Anfield on Sunday.

Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.

A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute — celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors, who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United’s English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played, with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

Dutchman Arne Slot is only the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his debut season in English soccer and while it was a formality before kickoff on Sunday, there was still the small matter of Liverpool ensuring the cake was iced in front of their own adoring fans.

Five years ago, when Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for a 19th title, the Covid pandemic meant an anti-climactic finale inside an empty stadium. Sunday more than made up for that as the fans went through their choir book of club anthems.