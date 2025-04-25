India’s hostile actions denounced across political spectrum

• Sharjeel says water treaty’s suspension act of open aggression, threat to regional peace

• PTI leader accuses India of ‘water terrorism’; Abbasi stresses need to put house in order for unity

• AJK lawmakers vow unified stance, table several resolutions to condemn aggression

KARACHI: As Pakistan and India teeter on the brink of another clash, political parties from across the spectrum denounced the series of hostile measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, announced by New Delhi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

According to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally terminated under any circumstances. “The World Bank stands as a guarantor of the Indus Waters Treaty,” he said, emphasising that Pakistan will not allow any unilateral alterations to the agreement.

In a separate statement, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon condemned India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an act of open aggression and a serious threat to regional peace. “The suspension of the treaty constitutes a serious violation of international law and appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine ongoing peace efforts in the region,” he said.

“India has previously resorted to false flag operations during international visits and on significant occasions to divert global attention from its own atrocities and injustices. Years ago, during US President Bill Clinton’s visit to India, the Indian government orchestrated a false flag operation, resulting in the bloodshed of innocent Sikhs. Now the same tactic is being repeated in Pahalgam,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) said India was “fast becoming a religiously extremist state.” They said that it’s now evident that India poses a serious threat not just to regional stability but to global peace as well.

“While Pakistan has never elected a religious extremist to lead the country, India has been under the rule of Hindu extremists for over a decade, rendering its claim to being a secular state meaningless,” said senior party leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Condemning India’s “water aggression,” Dr Siddiqui pointed to the Indus Waters Treaty, a World Bank-brokered international agreement, and warned that the Modi government had no authority to unilaterally revoke it.

PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the Modi regime had become a global sponsor of terrorism and accused the neighbouring country of “water terrorism”.

“Canada has already declared the Modi government as terrorists, and similar activities have been traced to Indian agents in the United Kingdom,” he said while talking to the media at the party office called the Insaf House.

Former prime minister and chief of Awam Pakistan Party Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the government to come up with a strong response to India’s action and this time it should not repeat the mistakes of 2019 it made on revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government. “But at the same time, we will have to put our house in order for a strong and united stand in a situation like this. And for this, we need political stability and consensus on all major issues,” he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday termed the important and timely decisions taken in the National Security Committee meeting as a decisive step towards protecting the country’s security and sovereignty.

In a message on social networking site X (formerly Twitter), Sarfraz Bugti said that Pakistan has always prioritised peace, stability and regional cooperation but India’s announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty was a highly provocative and irresponsible act.

Lawmakers united

In a highly-charged session, the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) issued a stern warning to India, declaring that any military misadventure would be met with a strong and unified response from both the Kashmiri nation and Pakistan’s armed forces.

The unified stance emerged during speeches delivered in response to several resolutions tabled in the assembly, which condemned Indian propaganda and affirmed support for national security.

Addressing the house, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said, “Our armed forces are alert and fully prepared. Should India initiate any misadventure along the Line of Control, it will be dealt with a crushing response. We don’t merely chant slogans—we act.”

The AJK premier also warned that India might attempt to destabilise AJK by orchestrating covert operations or using proxies. “If it dares such adventurism, it must remember — history has a tendency to repeat itself. A strong response awaits,” he cautioned.

Highlighting India’s ongoing water aggression, he said, “India is taking steps to seize control of waters from the Poonch and Neelum Rivers. The international community must take note.” Calling for national unity, he stressed the need to rise above political divides.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, opposition leader in GB Assembly Kazim Mesum, political and religious leaders also took exception to India’s move suspend the water-sharing agreement.

In a statement, CM Khan said that India’s stubbornness will prove costly for it; the entire nation is united to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression. He said that from the Himalayan mountains to the coast of Karachi, every entity will give a strong reply to Indian stubbornness.

GB Assembly opposition leader Kazim Mesum said both India’s Modi and Israel’s Netanyahu were expansionist, coercive and anti-Muslim. After the abolition of Kashmir’s special status, Modi’s eyes are fixed on Gilgit-Baltistan, he claimed, adding, “We will never allow the violation of Gilgit-Baltistan’s borders.”

Saleem Shahid in Quetta, Tariq Naqash in Muzaffarabad, and Jamil Nagri in Gilgit also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2025