Explainer: Border crossings between India and Pakistan

India on Wednesday closed the Attari-Wagah crossing, currently the only operational and legal land border with Pakistan, after an attack by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday killed 26 people in occupied Kashmir.

New Delhi also announced revocation of Saarc visa privileges for Pakistanis and suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Pakistan also announced reciprocal measures, including the suspension of trade and closure of airspace for Indian aircraft.

Pakistan and India, which have long been locked in a string of disputes, including the longstanding Kashmir issue, share a 3,323-kilometre-long border.

There are many crossing points along the heavily guarded frontier, but most of them remain closed for limited trade and travel.

Following are some of the key land, rail and sea borders between the two arch rivals:

The Wagah-Attari border connects Lahore with the Indian city of Amritsar. It was the only permitted road link between the two neighbours until Wednesday.

The crossing is also famous for the “lowering of the flags” ceremony, which is held every evening on both sides of the border, attracting a large number of visitors.

It serves as a goods transit terminal and a railway station between Pakistan and India, apart from being a key route for the Afghan Transit Trade.

Hundreds of Pakistanis and Indians travel through this border every day.

The border also served as a key rail link between the two countries until 2019.

The Samjhauta Express ran from the Indian capital Delhi to Attari on the border and then on to Lahore.

The service remains suspended.

Ganda Singh Wala-Hussainiwala

The Ganda Singh Wala-Hussainiwala border crossing connects Kasur with Firozepur in Indian Punjab.

Until 1986, it served as the principal border crossing between the two countries.

This border connects Sindh with the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. It also served as a rail link between Karachi and the Indian city of Jodhpur.

It was closed in 2019 following escalating tensions between the two countries.

Line of Control

The Line of Control divides the disputed Kashmir region between Pakistan and India, where the two armies often exchange fire.

The disputed territory is split between them but claimed by both in its entirety.

The rivals have fought two of their three wars over the territory since their independence in 1947.

Sir Creek estuary

Sir Creek is a narrow marsh area between India and Pakistan.

The 96km disputed area lies between India’s state of Gujarat and Sindh.

It has been a point of contention for decades, and talks on the maritime boundary dispute have remained inconclusive thus far.

Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur Corridor is a border crossing and religious corridor connecting two holy Sikh shrines: Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, India.

It allows Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries to visit the holy Sikh shrine in Pakistan. The corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.