E-Paper | April 22, 2025

13 killed as van plunges into ravine in Jamshoro

Dawn Report Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 09:20am

DADU/ HYDERABAD: At least 13 passengers, including four children, were killed and 20 others injured when a van fell into a ravine in the mountainous Jamshoro-Kohistan region on Monday night, officials said.

Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Qadri told Dawn that the passengers were returning to Badin from Balochistan and most of them were members of the Kohli community.

He said that the tragic accident took place at the Taung area of Thana Bula Khan in Jamshoro district. He said that it appeared that the vehicle’s brakes failed and the driver lost control.

The DC said that rescue workers reached the scene and retrieved the bodies and shifted some of the injured persons to a nearby basic health unit.

PPP MNA Malik Asad Sikandar told Dawn that rescue workers were facing difficulties due to darkness but all-out efforts were being made to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dar in Kabul
Updated 22 Apr, 2025

Dar in Kabul

Kabul must ensure that the TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups are put out of business.
Ready to talk
22 Apr, 2025

Ready to talk

ADVISER to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s phone calls to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon regarding...
Grassroots governance
22 Apr, 2025

Grassroots governance

WHEN something as basic as a functioning union council is absent in over a quarter of Balochistan’s areas more ...
Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...