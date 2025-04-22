E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Klaus Schwab steps down as World Economic Forum chair

Reuters Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 10:18am
German Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), poses for a photograph during a bilateral meeting at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos on January 16, 2024.— AFP FIle Photo
German Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), poses for a photograph during a bilateral meeting at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos on January 16, 2024.— AFP FIle Photo

ZURICH: Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum which gathers the world’s business and political elite in the Swiss mountain village of Davos every year, has resigned as chair of its board of trustees, the WEF said on Monday. The Geneva-based institution had announced earlier this month that Schwab, 87, would be stepping down, without indicating a timeframe.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab said in a statement released by the WEF. The WEF board said in the statement that it had accepted Schwab’s resignation at an extraordinary meeting held on April 20, and that Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe would become the interim chairman. A committee to appoint a future chair has been established.

Schwab established the WEF in 1971 with the aim of creating a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to tackle major global issues.

Widely regarded as a cheerleader for globalisation, the WEF’s annual Davos gathering has in recent years drawn disapproval from critics as elitist and removed from ordinary people.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dar in Kabul
Updated 22 Apr, 2025

Dar in Kabul

Kabul must ensure that the TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups are put out of business.
Ready to talk
22 Apr, 2025

Ready to talk

ADVISER to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s phone calls to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon regarding...
Grassroots governance
22 Apr, 2025

Grassroots governance

WHEN something as basic as a functioning union council is absent in over a quarter of Balochistan’s areas more ...
Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...