E-Paper | April 20, 2025

Govt urged to curb imports of used vehicles

Tahir Siddiqui Published April 20, 2025 Updated April 20, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: Pakistan Suzuki Motors Ltd (PSML) has urged the government to limit the import of used cars to boost local production, as these imported second-hand vehicles make up a quarter of the automobile market.

During a briefing for journalists on Saturday, PSML Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Hiroshi Kawa­mura discussed the government’s plan to enhance production of the Large-Scale Manufa­c­turing (LSM) sector, suggesting it would be better to incentivise exports rather imposing mandatory targets.

“Approximately 25 per cent of the market is occupied by imported used cars. Curbing this could lead to a significant increase in local industry output,” Mr Kawamura added.

Mr Kawamura emphasised the need for government policy support to drive industry growth.

He urged the government to eliminate duty concessions for 1300cc, as 75pc of used car imports fall within this segment due to low fixed taxes, and recommended reducing the age limit of vans to three years from the current allowable limit of five years.

Mr Kawamura said that PSML had always remained committed to its mission of providing affordable mobility to enrich the lives of people of Pakistan,”.

“For Suzuki, Pakistan holds a special place—it was the first country outside Japan where Suzuki began automobile production in 1975, even before the formation of Pak Suzuki in 1983.”

Sharing an optimistic outlook for the domestic market, he said that the automobile completely knocked down market was projected to grow by 20pc this year.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Canal politics
Updated 20 Apr, 2025

Canal politics

The consequences of the state taking decisions without regard for its people can be seen yet again in the form of widespread restlessness and anger.
Lesser citizens
20 Apr, 2025

Lesser citizens

CAN the state ever turn the dream of communal harmony into reality? A slew of injustices torment Pakistan’s...
Winning spree
20 Apr, 2025

Winning spree

AFTER sealing qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana immediately set her sights...
Deadlocked
Updated 19 Apr, 2025

Deadlocked

Politicians’ refusal to talk to each other and resolve issues has created space for a different type of rulership to take over.
Trump vs Harvard
19 Apr, 2025

Trump vs Harvard

AMONGST the ‘enemies of the people’ in Trumpian America are elite universities seen as the bastions of liberal...
External account stability
19 Apr, 2025

External account stability

DRIVEN by a major spike in workers’ remittances last month, the country’s current account posted a record ...