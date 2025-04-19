Ishaq Dar to raise terror concerns in Kabul meetings today

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will raise concerns about the terrorism threat to Pakistan from groups present in Afghanistan during his upcoming day-long visit to Kabul, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said on Friday.

“You are aware of our concerns, which have been articulated very clearly. The key concern remains centered on security,” Mr Khan said at the weekly media briefing while responding to questions about the trip.

Mr Dar will undertake a day-long visit to Kabul on Saturday, building upon a recently revived engagement process following months of hiatus in ties due to Islamabad’s terrorism concerns. The visit has raised hopes of a thaw in bilateral relations.

The foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. He will also call on Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and meet Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The FO spokesperson did not disclose the composition of Mr Dar’s delegation. However, it is expected that diplomats, trade officials, and senior military and intelligence officers will accompany him.

“The talks will cover the entire agenda of the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” Mr Khan said.

The visit follows the latest meeting of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) held in Kabul earlier this week.

The Pakistani side was led by Ambassador Sadiq Khan, Special Representative for Afghanistan, while the Afghan delegation was headed by Mr Muttaqi. Pakistan’s delegation also included Director General Military Operations Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah.

Mr Dar’s trip had been under consideration for several months but was repeatedly delayed due to heightened tensions between the two countries.

The FO spokesperson described Mr Dar’s visit as “a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,” and said Islamabad aims to build “good, friendly, neighbourly relations”.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry released a statement earlier this week confirming that Mr Muttaqi had in his meeting with Ambassador Sadiq expressed “deep concerns” over recent developments, particularly Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan nationals, and emphasised resolving issues through “dialogue based on trust”.

The FO spokesperson said he was not aware of any agreements expected to be signed during the Kabul visit, but characterised the trip as “important and significant,” reiterating that it was “in line with the priority that we have given to this relationship”.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2025