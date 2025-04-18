More hail, thunderstorms likely from today

• Extreme weather to mainly impact Potohar region, northern and central parts of Punjab

• Heatwave in country’s southern parts will see temperatures soaring between April and June

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: At least nine people were killed as a result of accidents caused by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across Punjab over the last two days, with more extreme weather forecast for the coming days (Friday and Saturday).

An advisory issued by the National Emergencies Opera­tion Centre of the National Disaster Management Auth­ority (NDMA) warned of ext­reme weather from April 18 to 19 in north and central Punjab.

The alert covered Potohar region, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, north Punjab (Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Jhelum) and central Punjab (Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura).

The advisory said heavy rainfall accompanied by windstorms, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms will likely affect the region.

The weather could damage infrastructure and cause transport disruptions and agricultural losses.

Strong winds may uproot trees and cause power outages, the advisory warned, adding dust and hail storms may damage rooftops, vehicles, solar panels, power lines and crops.

People have been advised to exercise caution as the weather system could result in reduced visibility on roads.

Travellers should avoid trips to landslide-prone areas and check road conditions in adv­ance during the storm period.

Tourists and locals should use the NDMA official mobile application, Pak NDMA Disaster Alert and other verified channels to stay updated on the changing weather.

Emergency response teams are on standby to deal with the emergency sit­uation, the NDMA added.

Casualties

The freak hail and thunderstorm that swept across parts of northern Pakistan on Wed­nesday resulted in the death of nine people in Punjab, according to a Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report.

Two deaths were repo­rted in Layyah and Kot Addu due to lightning and two houses were partially damaged due to the storm.

A calf was also killed after being struck by lightning in Layyah.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said financial assistance will be provided to the affected families.

He said district emergency operation centres and the provincial control room have also been alerted.

The authority is monitoring the situation 24/7.

Mr Kathia said Rescue 1122 and other agencies have been alerted with personnel and machinery on standby.

The PDMA has also predicted thunderstorms and light rain in parts of Punjab till April 20.

Mr Kathia said citizens should be careful and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires and stay indoors to protect themselves from lightning.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has issued instructions to commissioners, deputy commissioners and rescue agencies across the province to remain alert.

Heatwave alert

The NDMA, in a separate report, has warned of intensifying heatwaves in mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Potohar region, Murree and nearby areas, APP reported.

The extreme heat could heighten the risk of wildfires.

The three-month forecast (April to June) indicated that cyclones are expected to form in the Arabian Sea during May and June, triggering rainfall in coastal areas.

The report indicated that the summer season will bring higher-than-normal temperatures nationwide, coupled with below-average rainfall.

This extreme heat is anticipated to cause heatwaves, especially in southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

Temperatures in southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan could go as high as 45 degrees Celsius, particularly in Kara­chi, Badin, Larkana, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Matiari.

Searing temperatures are also expected to scorch Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dadu, Sanghar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Lahore.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral face the dual challenge of extreme heat coupled with the looming threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood, triggered by rapid glacial melting.

The combination of higher temperatures and diminished rainfall is projected to reduce agricultural output nationwide, potentially causing lower crop yields, water scarcity, and food security challenges.

The NDMA has urged the public to avoid exposure to extreme heat, particularly during peak sun hours, and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2025