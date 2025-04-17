Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain forecast for Friday, Saturday in various parts of country: NEOC

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Thursday forecasted that heavy rainfall, strong windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms were expected on Friday and Saturday evenings in various parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

At least three people were killed in Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan yesterday after an intense hailstorm, accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds, battered the region, causing widespread damage to vehicles, windscreens, and solar panels, while also triggering flash floods following intense rainfall.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), a weather alert for the Pothohar region today said that severe weather conditions could disrupt infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities.

The advisory said that “strong winds and heavy rainfall may uproot trees, potentially causing temporary power outages.”

Windstorms, dust storms, and hailstorms could damage vulnerable structures, rooftops, vehicles, and power lines.

Additionally, hailstorms pose a threat to crops and outdoor installations, particularly those with glass surfaces.

APP said that there was also a threat of reduced visibility due to rain and dust may increase the risk of road accidents.

Residents are urged to take precautions, secure loose objects, and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) urged residents to stay informed by downloading the official Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application for real-time updates.

All citizens, particularly tourists and residents in affected areas, should closely monitor weather developments through official channels only.

Travellers were strongly advised to verify road conditions before departure and postpone non-essential journeys during intense weather activity.

Those residing in or near landslide-prone areas must exercise heightened vigilance and strictly comply with all local safety directives.

The public was reminded that timely access to verified information and adherence to official warnings were critical for personal safety and community protection during severe weather events.