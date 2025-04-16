E-Paper | April 16, 2025

Imran didn’t authorise anyone for any talks, PTI’s Barrister Gohar claims

Dawn.com Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 12:26am
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan speaks to the media on April 15. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan speaks to the media on April 15. — DawnNewsTV

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said party founder Imran Khan had issued a message that he had not authorised anyone for any kind of negotiations amid rumours of “deal talks” with the powers that be.

Last week, PTI leader Azam Swati had claimed that he had secured Imran’s blessing to engage in efforts to bring both sides to the table. Imran is still ready to come to the table, if the establishment is prepared to negotiate, Swati had claimed, adding that he had the PTI founder’s blessing to initiate talks to secure his freedom.

However, expressing his ignorance of any talks, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had asserted on Saturday that the party leadership was focused not on political rhetoric, but on upholding principles and due process. Dismissing rumours about ongoing ‘negotiations’ with the establishment, he said he had no knowledge of any such “deal” and emphasised that nothing of the sort was taking place.

Along the same lines, Barrister Gohar addressed the media outside Adiala Jail today after a meeting with Imran, who the party chairman said had given six particular statements.

“Khan sahib has said today that ‘I have not authorised anyone to have any talks in which there is the impression that I want a deal. My release will be as per the law and the Constitution. I reject any kind of deal. I have not authorised anyone to negotiate on my behalf’.”

Gohar said Imran also addressed the rampant infighting in the PTI’s ranks and cadres, issuing strict instructions for party leaders and workers not to give statements against each other in the public or the media.

“There will be discipline inside the party. No one will speak outside,” Gohar quoted Imran as saying.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Iran slayings
Updated 15 Apr, 2025

Iran slayings

State authorities on both sides must investigate latest attack, while Tehran should locate perpetrators and bring them to justice.
AI in the courts
15 Apr, 2025

AI in the courts

SUPREME Court Justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Mansoor Ali Shah’s judgment on the use of AI in the judiciary landed...
Refusal crisis
15 Apr, 2025

Refusal crisis

PAKISTAN’S polio case count, with 105 days of the year lapsed so far, is in the single digits. But the question ...
April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...