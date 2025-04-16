Imran didn’t authorise anyone for any talks, PTI’s Barrister Gohar claims

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said party founder Imran Khan had issued a message that he had not authorised anyone for any kind of negotiations amid rumours of “deal talks” with the powers that be.

Last week, PTI leader Azam Swati had claimed that he had secured Imran’s blessing to engage in efforts to bring both sides to the table. Imran is still ready to come to the table, if the establishment is prepared to negotiate, Swati had claimed, adding that he had the PTI founder’s blessing to initiate talks to secure his freedom.

However, expressing his ignorance of any talks, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had asserted on Saturday that the party leadership was focused not on political rhetoric, but on upholding principles and due process. Dismissing rumours about ongoing ‘negotiations’ with the establishment, he said he had no knowledge of any such “deal” and emphasised that nothing of the sort was taking place.

Along the same lines, Barrister Gohar addressed the media outside Adiala Jail today after a meeting with Imran, who the party chairman said had given six particular statements.

“Khan sahib has said today that ‘I have not authorised anyone to have any talks in which there is the impression that I want a deal. My release will be as per the law and the Constitution. I reject any kind of deal. I have not authorised anyone to negotiate on my behalf’.”

Gohar said Imran also addressed the rampant infighting in the PTI’s ranks and cadres, issuing strict instructions for party leaders and workers not to give statements against each other in the public or the media.

“There will be discipline inside the party. No one will speak outside,” Gohar quoted Imran as saying.