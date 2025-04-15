E-Paper | April 15, 2025

Attacks on FC, Levies posts in Noshki foiled

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 09:16am

QUETTA: Security forces foiled twin attacks on the posts of Frontier Corps and Levies in Noshki, killing two alleged terrorists in an exchange of fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officials said an FC soldier embraced martyrdom during the gun battle.

Armed militants used automatic weapons to attack the Levies post, immediately followed by an attack on the FC checkpoint in the Galangoor area of Noshki.

However, Levies personnel deployed at the post swiftly took strategic positions at the nearby mountain and returned fire.

“Due to their [security personnel’s] advantageous position, the terrorists couldn’t reach them, and the attack was effectively foiled,” a senior official of the Balochistan Levies told Dawn, adding that in the exchange of fire, a terrorist was injured.

Officials said terrorists simultaneously attacked the FC post using automatic weapons.

The FC troops deployed at the post returned fire, and in the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, a senior official of the Noshki administration said.

However, he added, a soldier of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom during the clash.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2025

