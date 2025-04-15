Over 7,800 motorbikes, 193 heavy vehicles impounded in Karachi for traffic violations, CM told

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was informed on Monday that 7,860 motorcycles were impounded over violations of traffic laws while action was also taken against 193 heavy vehicles, including dumpers, and 596 vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plate.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, a progress report was presented to the chief minister regarding the actions taken on his directives for a province-wide crackdown on traffic laws violations.

The CM has said that compliance with traffic laws and regulations would be enforced at all costs as strict measures are essential to ensure public safety. Emphasising that, he ordered the authorities to implement a zero-tolerance policy against unfit and unregistered vehicles.

The chief minister also ordered firm action against motorcyclists not wearing helmets and the immediate issuance of fines to those using fancy number plates or tinted windows.

A crackdown on violations of traffic laws is currently underway across Sindh, during which heavy and light vehicles have been impounded and 25 of them recommended for cancellation of their registration, the statement said.

Mr Shah directed that the speed of commercial heavy vehicles within city limits be restricted to 30 km/h and called for a zero-tolerance policy against unfit and unregistered vehicles.

As per the progress report presented to the chief minister, the traffic police detailed the actions taken between April 4 and April 14, 2025.

A total of 7,860 motorcycles were impounded for violations such as riding without helmets and other infractions. Action was also taken against 596 vehicles with fancy number plates and tinted windows, the report said.

Additionally, 193 heavy transport vehicles, including dumpers and tankers, were fined for fitness issues and for exceeding speed limits. The report further recommended the permanent cancellation of registration for 25 vehicles and the temporary suspension of registration for 144 others.

