PM orders salaries for govt employees before Eid

• Premier tasks Intelligence Bureau to monitor compliance with fuel austerity measures

• Pakistan Railways ordered to increase number of freight trains to shift cargo traffic away from roads

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered the release of salaries for government employees before Eid, while reiterating that his government was taking all possible measures for immediate economic relief as well as long-term stability.

The PM was chairing a meeting to review the enforcement of austerity and relief measures and the conservation and management of petroleum reserves in the wake of the emerging situation in the region due to the Iran war.

A statement issued by the PM’s Office said that economic stability and relief remained among the government’s top priorities and it was prepared to face any situation arising from the ongoing global tensions.

During the meeting, he said consultations were being held regarding additional measures to provide relief to the public, adding that an adequate quantity of petroleum products was available in the country due to his government’s timely measures.

The PM further said that the austerity measures at the national level had already been implemented and more initiatives were being deliberated. He added that the directives had already been issued for a third-party audit to ensure the implementation of all these decisions.

Sources told Dawn that the PM had tasked the Intelligence Bureau to carry out a third-party audit of austerity measures announced by the government to tackle the energy crisis.

A source in the PM’s Office said a notification to this effect had been issued, adding that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) would keep a vigilant eye to prevent misuse of official vehicles and ensure that the reduction in the fuel quota was being complied with. The PM would be updated on a regular basis by the IB.

The PM also directed the petroleum distribution companies to ensure the sale of petroleum products at the government-determined prices and maintain transparency. The meeting was apprised that the government was continuously monitoring the sale of petroleum products at the fixed prices, while a feature had been added to the ‘Pak App’ to ensure the uninterrupted supply of oil and its sale at the prescribed price and to enable consumers to report issues.

Freight trains

Meanwhile, PM Sheh­baz directed the Pakistan Railways to increase the number of freight trains, with measures to shift cargo transport from roads to rail being accelerated, sources said.

The railways has started contacting chambers of commerce and commercial organisations, inviting them to book freight through the Pakistan Railways.

At the direction of the railways minister, the manufacturing of freight wagons has also been accelerated.

An increase in the number of freight trains is expected soon to save fuel amid the energy crunch triggered by the Iran war.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026