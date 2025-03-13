Karachi police chief forms team to analyse rise in traffic accidents

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho on Thursday formed the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team (Kraat) to analyse the causality of the rise in traffic accidents in the city and submit a detailed report to the authorities.

While inaugurating the team at the deputy inspector general (DIG) traffic office, the city police chief said the Kraat established to tackle the growing traffic accidents in the city.

The body will monitor accidents daily, collect evidence, ascertain causes and submit reports to the police authorities, the AIGP said while speaking at the ceremony.

Additionally, he said an advisory panel has been set up in collaboration with other institutions, and an effective strategy is being chalked out to reduce traffic accidents.

Separately, Traffic DIG Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn.com that Kraat would comprise 10 experts — equipped with modern facilities and a unique uniform — while a mobile app was also being prepared, which would provide information about accidents immediately.

He held irresponsible driving liable for the accidents, however, he added that their exact causes were not determined.

Therefore, the special unit, Kraat, has been set up, he said.

Rules restricting the movement of heavy vehicles were recently implemented in the metropolis amid rising traffic accidents involving dumpers and tankers and protests over the deaths of citizens.

Last month, the provincial government banned the entry of heavy vehicles into the city during the daytime, only allowing them to operate from 11pm to 6am.

The Sindh government has also made it mandatory for all heavy vehicles in Karachi to have a physical fitness certificate amid the rising number of traffic accidents involving dumper trucks.

Rights activists and members of civil society have said that the increasing number of fatal road accidents in the city and the poor state of traffic law enforcement are violations of human rights, which the state has failed to safeguard.

Provincial lawmakers belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have also criticised the traffic police for its “failure” to control the heavy vehicles that claimed over 80 lives in January alone.