E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Traffic police launch crackdown against dumpers in Karachi after video goes viral on social media

Imtiaz Ali Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 10:09pm
The dumper allegedly involved in violating traffic rules on Sharea Faisal can be seen in a video that went viral on social media. — Screengrab provided by the Author
The dumper allegedly involved in violating traffic rules on Sharea Faisal can be seen in a video that went viral on social media. — Screengrab provided by the Author

The Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) on Sunday said that a crackdown was launched against dumpers (loaded trucks) as video of one of their drivers, who violated traffic rules on Sharea Faisal, went viral on social media, prompting higher authorities to take notice.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents — especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers — which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 were in 2024, according to hospital data.

A total of nine dumpers and water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs in Karachi on Wednesday night near the main road leading to 4-K Chowrangi after a heavy vehicle hit a bike rider, injuring him in the North Karachi area.

In February, the Sindh government replaced the KTP chief. Meanwhile, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho formed the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team (Kraat) last month to analyse the causality of the rise in accidents in the city and submit a detailed report to the authorities.

According to a statement issued by the KTP today, the traffic police have launched a crackdown against dumpers.

The traffic police took this action against an association of dumpers that did not hand over the driver despite having promised earlier, the statement said.

The video shared by the authorities showed that the dumper was carrying gravel and allegedly violated traffic laws on Sharea Faisal.

When the traffic police patrolling in the area indicated to him to stop, the driver did not stop and fled.

The driver was purportedly involved in over-speeding.

The traffic police took notice, directing all dumpers associations to hand over the dumper and driver to them to face legal action.

As per the statement, the dumpers association president, Liaquat Mehsud and others have sought some time to this effect, but later on, they reneged from their promise and did not hand over the driver and dumper to the police.

As a result, on Saturday night, the police launched a “massive crackdown”, imposed fines (chalan) against 142 dumpers and seized 27 other dumpers while one driver was also arrested, against whom a first investigation report was registered under sections 99 and 113 of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance of 1965.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...