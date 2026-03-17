PTI files disqualification plea against Abro, again

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has filed a reference with the Senate secretariat seeking disqualification of Senator Saifullah Abro for voting in favour of the 27th Amendment against the party line.

Informed sources told Dawn that the Senate chairman has been urged to forward the plea for disqualification of Mr Abro to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“In terms of Article 63A of the Constitution…in my capacity as the Chairman of Tehreek-i-Insaf, I hereby submit this declaration that Senator Saifullah Abro has defected from the party (PTI). The declaration is being submitted for onward reference to the Chief Election Commission for laying the same before the Election Commission in accordance with the said Article 63A,” the reference said.

It added that Senator Abro is a member of PTI parliamentary party in the Senate; prior to the voting on the 27th amendment, a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party was held in which it was explicitly decided and communicated to all PTI senators in writing that PTI senators are to oppose and not vote in favour of any legislative measure/bill relating to the 27th Amendment.

Senate chairman urged to forward reference to ECP

However, during the voting, conducted in the Senate on Nov 10, Mr Abro cast his vote in favour of the amendment, contrary to the clear direction of the parliamentary party of PTI.

Again on Nov 15, Senator Saifullah Abro cast his vote in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The declaration notes that “show cause notices dated Dec 2 and Feb 10 were issued to Senator Abro, affording him opportunity to show cause as to why a declaration may not be made against him in terms of Article 63A”.

This was done in compliance with the requirements of Article 63A. Despite the lapse time, no reply or explanation was received from Senator Saifullah Abro. “This squarely attracts the provisions of Article 63A of the Constitution, which stipulates that if a member of a parliamentary party composed of a single political party in a House votes contrary to any direction issued by the Parliamentary Party, in relation to a Constitution (Amendment) Bill he may be declared in writing by the Party Head to have defected from the political party,” the declaration stated.

Months ago, a similar reference against Mr Abro had been filed by PTI parliamentary leader in the House Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, which was rejected by the Senate chairman, noting that under the law such a reference is to be filed by the party head.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026