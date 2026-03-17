E-Paper | March 17, 2026

GB lawyers go on strike over colleague’s arrest

Jamil Nagri Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:43am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GILGIT: Lawyers across Gilgit-Baltistan observed a strike and boycotted court proceedings on Monday to protest the arrest of a senior lawyer and other activists under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a strike call by the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court Bar Association.

The strike left litigants facing difficulties, as lawyers in both the upper and lower courts did not appear for hearings. The protest is in response to the recent arrests of Ehsan Ali Advocate, chairman of the GB Awami Action Committee, and other committee leaders.

In a statement, the GB High Court Bar Association said its cabinet, in a meeting chaired by President Zaffar Iqbal, expressed reservations over the arrests of advocates Ehsan Ali and Muhammad Nafees. The men were arrested on Wednesday over charges of making anti-state statements during an Iftar party and planning an anti-state rally.

The statement condemned the “illegal arrest of the lawyers”.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the GB Anti-Terrorism Court seeking to hospitalise Ehsan Ali Advocate for medical treatment and showed dissatisfaction over the irresponsible behaviour of the administration and other authorities.

“Ehsan Ali Advocate is a senior lawyer, Member GB Bar Council, lawyers stand with senior lawyers,” the statement said, adding that “any inhumane treatment and any negligence regarding the health of Ehsan Advocate would not be accepted”.

An anti-terrorism court judge granted the accused physical remand until March 18. Officials said FIRs were registered against 13 AAC leaders.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the GB Anti-Terrorism Court seeking to hospitalise Ehsan Ali Advocate for medical treatment.

The petition, filed by his lawyers Zaffar Iqbal and Shafqat Hussain, states that their client is over 70 years old and is suffering from a chest infection for which he was receiving treatment.

“The arrest of the applicant has distracted the treatment, hence this application for health facilities in the hospital for treatment,” the petition reads. It argues that access to health facilities is a fundamental right and warns that his life is at “high risk” if he is not admitted to a hospital.

“Due to the denial of treatment of the accused, the health of the applicant/accused is deteriorating,” the petition stated. It asks the court to direct the authorities concerned to “take the applicant to the hospital without further delay to save the life of the applicant”.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe