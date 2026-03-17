GB lawyers go on strike over colleague’s arrest

GILGIT: Lawyers across Gilgit-Baltistan observed a strike and boycotted court proceedings on Monday to protest the arrest of a senior lawyer and other activists under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a strike call by the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court Bar Association.

The strike left litigants facing difficulties, as lawyers in both the upper and lower courts did not appear for hearings. The protest is in response to the recent arrests of Ehsan Ali Advocate, chairman of the GB Awami Action Committee, and other committee leaders.

In a statement, the GB High Court Bar Association said its cabinet, in a meeting chaired by President Zaffar Iqbal, expressed reservations over the arrests of advocates Ehsan Ali and Muhammad Nafees. The men were arrested on Wednesday over charges of making anti-state statements during an Iftar party and planning an anti-state rally.

The statement condemned the “illegal arrest of the lawyers”.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the GB Anti-Terrorism Court seeking to hospitalise Ehsan Ali Advocate for medical treatment and showed dissatisfaction over the irresponsible behaviour of the administration and other authorities.

“Ehsan Ali Advocate is a senior lawyer, Member GB Bar Council, lawyers stand with senior lawyers,” the statement said, adding that “any inhumane treatment and any negligence regarding the health of Ehsan Advocate would not be accepted”.

An anti-terrorism court judge granted the accused physical remand until March 18. Officials said FIRs were registered against 13 AAC leaders.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the GB Anti-Terrorism Court seeking to hospitalise Ehsan Ali Advocate for medical treatment.

The petition, filed by his lawyers Zaffar Iqbal and Shafqat Hussain, states that their client is over 70 years old and is suffering from a chest infection for which he was receiving treatment.

“The arrest of the applicant has distracted the treatment, hence this application for health facilities in the hospital for treatment,” the petition reads. It argues that access to health facilities is a fundamental right and warns that his life is at “high risk” if he is not admitted to a hospital.

“Due to the denial of treatment of the accused, the health of the applicant/accused is deteriorating,” the petition stated. It asks the court to direct the authorities concerned to “take the applicant to the hospital without further delay to save the life of the applicant”.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026