Convention for overseas Pakistanis begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of overseas Pakistanis from around 60 countries arrived here on Sunday to participate in the first-ever Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention, which will provide them an opportunity to connect face-to-face with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior government officials.

“Today Overseas Convention has started and Alhamdullilah, it will be a large historic convention. Overseas Pakistanis are coming to their home Pakistan,” said PM Shehbaz in a statement from London.

He said the convention would be a great opportunity to talk to them, assuring them that he would listen closely to their just demands and would implement them speedily as much as possible.

A special desk was established at the airport to welcome them. They have been given the status of state guest on PM’s instructions.

While the three-day event kicked off with a cultural food festival along with folk music at Lok Virsa on Sunday evening, the formal inauguration of the convention will be held on Monday.

Nadra, FIA, NAB, Passport Office, State Bank and FBR have set up their stalls for the event.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation chairman Qamar Raza said around 1,078 overseas Pakistanis from 60 countries would attend the event.

He termed the overseas Pakistanis from all walks of life “the backbone of Pakistan’s economy”.

