E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Ukraine says 32 killed by Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy

Reuters Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 05:52pm
Ukrainian law enforcement officers work at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on April 13. — AFP
Ukrainian law enforcement officers work at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on April 13. — AFP

Thirty-two people were killed and over 80 others wounded by two Russian ballistic missiles that slammed into the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday morning, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack — one of the deadliest strikes on Ukraine this year — and called for a tough international reaction against Moscow.

“Only scoundrels can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people,” Zelensky wrote on social media, alongside a chilling video which showed corpses on the ground, a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars in the middle of a city street.

“And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord’s Entry into Jerusalem,” he said.

Interior minister Ihor Klymenko said the victims were on the street, in vehicles, on public transport and in buildings when the strike hit.

“Deliberate destruction of civilians on an important church feast day,” he wrote. Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, said the missiles contained cluster munitions. “The Russians are doing this to kill as many civilians as possible,” he said.

Reuters was seeking comment from Russian authorities.

Andriy Kovalenko, a security official who runs Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, noted that the strike came after a visit to Moscow by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

“Russia is building all this so-called diplomacy … around strikes on civilians,” he wrote on Telegram.

Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in St Petersburg on the search for a Ukraine peace deal, as Trump told Russia to “get moving”.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s strike, Zelensky called on the US and Europe to get tough on Russia in response to what he described as terrorism.

“Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war. Without pressure on the aggressor, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs,” he wrote.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and currently holds about 20 per cent of the country’s territory in the east and south. Russian forces have been slowly advancing in the east of late, though missile and drone strikes now dominate the war.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had carried out five attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the previous day in what it called a violation of a US-brokered moratorium on such strikes.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to pause strikes on each other’s energy facilities last month, but both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratorium.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...