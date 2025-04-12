E-Paper | April 12, 2025

US exempts smartphones, computers from global Trump tariffs

AFP Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 08:21pm
Apple iPhone 16s are on display during the launch on September 20, 2024, at the Apple Store in New York, US. — AFP/File
Apple iPhone 16s are on display during the launch on September 20, 2024, at the Apple Store in New York, US. — AFP/File

The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its punishing “reciprocal” tariffs — lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high-tech products.

The exemptions, published late on Friday in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office, cover various electronic goods, including smartphones and components entering the United States from China, which are currently subject to a staggering additional 145 per cent tariff.

Semiconductors are also excluded from the “baseline” 10pc tariff on most US trading partners and the added 125pc levy on China.

The exclusions narrow the range of sweeping 10pc levies announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month, and the punishing additional rate on goods from China.

Trump has targeted China, especially with his “reciprocal tariffs” meant to address practices Washington deemed unfair, most recently introducing a new 125pc tariff on goods from the world’s second-biggest economy that took effect this week.

The rate piled atop an earlier 20pc levy Trump imposed over China’s alleged role in fentanyl supply chains, and other existing tariffs from previous administrations — taking the full figure to at least 145pc for many products.

Many of the exempted products, including hard drives and computer processors, generally are not made in America.

While Trump has referred to tariffs as a way to bring manufacturing back to the United States, it will likely take years to ramp up domestic manufacturing.

